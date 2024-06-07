Shenseea North American tour 2024:  Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Shenseea's North American tour 2024 is scheduled to take place from August 16, 2024, to September 6, 2024, visiting venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour, titled 'Never Gets Late Here,' is in support of the singer's newly released album.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Dallas, Houston, and Miami, among others. The singer announced the tour via her website on June 4, 2024.

General tickets for the tour will be available starting June 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Shenseea North American tour 2024 dates and venues

Here are the dates and venues for Shenseea's North American tour in 2024:

August 16, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at House of Blues Chicago

August 19, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at The Danforth Music Hall

August 21, 2024 - Montreal, Quebec at Théâtre Beanfield

August 22, 2024 - New York, New York at Webster Hall

August 23, 2024 - Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore Silver Spring

August 25, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at The Masquerade - Heaven

August 27, 2024 - Miami Beach, Florida at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

August 29, 2024 - Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston

August 30, 2024 - Dallas, Texas at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

September 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at The Fonda Theater

September 4, 2024 - San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom

September 6, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at 24 Oxford

Ahead of her North American tour, Shenseea will perform several stand-alone shows and festivals, starting with the Stage Show festival in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on June 22, 2024.

This will be followed by her performance at the Sumfest Mizik 2024 in Miami, Florida, on July 7, 2024. The Caribbean music festival will feature music from Konpa, Soca, and Dancehall genres, among others.

On July 14, 2024, Shenseea is scheduled to join artists such as Lil Wayne, Angel & Dren, Skeng, Valiant, and more at the Coney Island Block Party in Coney Island, New York.

Subsequently, on August 3, 2024, she will perform at the Aqua Music Festival at Saint Francois in Le Havre, France. The festival will also feature performances by artists such as Asa Bantan and Ayewai, among others.

A brief overview of Shenseea's music career

Shenseea, born Chinsea Linda Lee on October 1, 1996, began her career in 2015, first gaining attention for her performance at Reggae Sumfest in Jamaica.

Following this, she released several singles, the most prominent being Loodi, a 2016 collaboration with Jamaican DJ and Dancehall musician Vybz Kartel.

In 2018, the singer had her first major collaboration, featuring in Christina Aguilera's song Right Moves from the album Liberation. This led to her signing a record deal with Interscope Records in 2019.

In 2021, Shenseea collaborated with Kanye West on his album Donda, specifically on the songs Pure Souls and Ok Ok pt 2. The collaboration earned her a nomination for Album of the Year as a featured artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The singer released her debut album, Alpha, on March 11, 2022, via Rich Immigrants and Interscope Records. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and at number 3 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart, respectively.