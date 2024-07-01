“Still trying to troll his way out”- Fans react to Drake naming his bowling scorecard ‘69 God’ allegedly referencing Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

Drake found himself in a tricky mess this Sunday, June 30, following an Instagram story from his creative director and visual artist, @photosbyastral. The long-time affiliate posted a clip of the singer's bowling scorecard named '69 God.' The term seemingly referred to the controversial moniker, Kendrick Lamar gave Drizzy in the Not Like Us diss track.

While Drake was quick to take on Lamar when Not Like Us first dropped, he seemed unbothered about the moniker in the clip. The now-removed clip showed Drizzy having a good time at the bowling alley while smashing the '69 God' moniker. The scoreboard also showed a decent play from the God's Plan singer before panning to him smoothly bowling down the three remaining pins.

Fans, however, didn't seem very impressed with the whole fiasco as they showered social media with comments of trolls and criticism. Some of them were also quick to judge how Drizzy seemed to be trying to get out of the beef.

"Still trying to troll his way out," wrote one of the fans.

Some netizens joked about how the singer was trying to cope with Lamar's non-stop digs while others wondered why couldn't Drake just move on from the beef.

"he tryna laugh the pain away lmfao," said a netizen.

"Lmfaoo Highest Level Copium," commented a netizen.

"At least he can laugh it off at the end of the day," said another.

"Why can’t he move on," questioned another netizen.

A fan commented how the One Dance singer wasn't so corny before his beef with Lamar—

"Drake didn't use to be this corny."

Another user commented how Kendrick now lived rent-free in his head.

"Kendrick lives rent free in this dudes head."🤦‍♂️

While most netizens were trolling Drizzy, some were also speaking in his support.

"Being a 69 God is not an insult. Idc." added a netizen.

"Yall would be glazing the fu*k outta Kendrick if he did something like this," tweeted one netizen.

"Y’all don’t realize Drake truly don’t care what Kendrick or yall think of him?" said another.

Another netizen took a dig at the trolls as he commented how unbothered Drake was with all the drama.

"Y’all lame af on this app 😂 ni*ga is unbothered and that’s killing u. So u make up narratives cause really y’all want him to go away and die and he not doing it. He laughin in your lil angry faces lmao. If u think he lost, enjoy that. Cause u not gon see him crying."

Some unbothered netizens tweeted how Drizzy had already lost.

"All this won’t change the fact he lost," commented one netizen.

"No one cares about his antics. He lost." said another netizen.

Another user seemed more interested in some new music from the PassionFruit singer as he commented.

"Its almost the 4th of July and still no smash hit from drake yet..."

What does the term '69 God' have to do with Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar crowned Drake with the '69 God' moniker on May 4 this year as he released the diss track Not Like Us. The controversial track was a bold statement against Drizzy with the lyrics—

"He a fan, he a fan, he a/Freaky-ass ni*ga, he a 69 God."

The 69 God moniker seemed to be inspired by the '6 God' nickname that the Canadian rapper gave himself. While it simply seemed to refer to the popular se*ual position, it was also a jab at the rapper with references from the recent accusations of his se*ual predispositions.

Lamar's track further went to put some light on the pe*oph*lia and se*ual assault allegations against the IDGAF singer with the verses:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young/You better not ever go to cell block one."

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pe*oph*les."

Lamar had released Not Like Us in response to Drizzy's May 3 release called Family Matters.

The 69 God moniker for Drake was first mentioned in Lamar's Not Like Us (Image via Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

As the name suggests, the eight-minute diss track targeted Lamar's relationship with his child and fiancee, Whitney Alford. Drizzy had dissed Lamar with the accusation of abuse and infidelity with the lyrics—

"When you put your hands on your girl, is it self-defense ’cause she’s bigger than you?"

The two rappers have left no stone unturned to diss each other through the never-ending rap battle, but things seemed to have settled down recently.

The peace, however, didn't last long as Lamar's Juneteenth show ended up reigniting the flames. The LA pop-out show from the Bad Blood singer was a major dig at Drizzy with a setlist including six performances on Not Like Us.

The chart-topping track also included new verses for the first time. Referring to Tupac Shakur's auctioned ring, the verses read - “Give me Tupac ring back and maybe I’ll give you a lil respect.” Although fans expected Drake to come out with a diss or revenge track, the Trust Issues singer seemingly ignored the provocation.

