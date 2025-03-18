"That last song really hit him hard" — Internet reacts as a photo of Playboi Carti crying during Rolling Loud performance goes viral

Playboi Carti recently dropped his much-awaited third studio album Music on March 14, 2025, besides performing at the Rolling Loud festival on March 16, 2025. One of the highlights of Carti's performance at Rolling Loud was him bringing out The Weeknd to perform Rather Lie and Timeless.

Additionally, a photo of the rapper shedding a tear during his performance at the music festival has gone viral and netizens have taken to X to comment on the same. It is speculated that Carti was performing his track Long Time and an X user suggested that the rapper got emotional while performing the final song stating:

"That last song really hit him hard"

"Even the hardest ones got feelings 🖤😭" an X user commented.

"Surreal moment can’t blame him🥲🤷‍♂️" another X user mentioned.

"Bro finally realised he’s human. No gimmick, No Mysterious s*it, just MUSIC" an internet user stated.

"I’d cry too if I made RATHER LIE 😭 that song still has me levitating." another internet user said.

On the other hand, some internet users poked fun at Carti's viral picture with comments like:

"Is he crying because he actually had to show up and perform?" an X user tweeted.

"I would cry too if my album I spent 5 years in was that bad" a netizen commented.

"He probably cried from how trash that album was. I don’t blame him that s*it hurt my ears" another netizen remarked.

Carti's gesture of throwing his YVL chain at streamers Dabo and Kai Cenat at Rolling Loud also garnered a lot of attention, making the rapper's performance at the festival a memorable event.

"IT IS ODD"- Playboi Carti reacts to first-week sales projection for latest album Music

After teasing his third studio album in 2021 initially, Playboi Carti dropped Music after years of delay and receiving backlash from fans. Shortly after its release, the project broke Spotify's record by becoming the most streamed album in a single day in 2025 on March 14, 2025.

Announcing the same, the streaming platform took to X on March 16, 2025, and tweeted:

"Carti’s MUSIC is already making history"

Spotif's announcement on Carti's album breaking a record (Image via X/ @Spotify)

Moreover, on March 17, 2025, X page @HipHopAllDayy tweeted that the first-week sales projection data for Playboi Carti's Music did not include any physical sales, given that physicals like CDs and merch bundles are retailing on the rapper's official website.

HipHopAllDayy added that the project "will push around 250K from just streaming units", thus comparing it to the rapper's tracks We Don't Trust You and UTOPIA.

HipHopAllDayy's tweets concerning the sales projections of Carti's album (Image via X/ @HipHopAllDayy)

Additionally, the page reposted an X user's query asking "why werent bundles included?" and responded saying:

"Not a clue, they never report the sales like this, seems odd."

Playboi Carti reposted the aforementioned tweets from HipHopAllDayy, reacting to the page's statement about the sales projections seeming unusual. The rapper tweeted:

"IT IS ODD"

Playboi Carti's Music is a 30-track album which was originally titled I Am Music. The album features collaborations with artists like Ty Dolla $ign, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Skepta, and Young Thug.

