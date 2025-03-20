"That’s crowd sinking" — Internet reacts as The Dare reportedly falls to the ground attempting to crowd surf in new video

Harrison Patrick Smith aka The Dare is a popular New York-based DJ, producer, and singer, whose claim to fame was Charli XCX's Guess. Recently, the DJ was performing at the Marble Factory in Bristol when he reportedly attempted to crowd surf, and viral videos of the incident showed that the attempt wasn't a success.

In the video, The Dare is seen seemingly performing his 2024 hit track Girls when he leans forward from the stage and puts himself into the crowd pit, expecting people to catch and hold him up as one does in a crowd surf. However, the public let the DJ dive straight to the ground, resulting in Smith getting up and continuing his performance ignoring the failed crowd interaction.

Netizens quickly commented on videos of the incident going viral on X.

"that’s not crowd surfing, that’s crowd sinking," an X user tweeted.

"The ground really caught him with open arms" an X user commented.

"ATTEMPTS IS ENDING ME" another X user mentioned.

"He fell down while trying to do well, it's okay, he wasn't hurt much, great performance, his fans should have taken care of him" an internet user stated.

"I would just have lied down until they picked me up," another internet user said.

Internet users blamed The Dare for assuming that the crowd he was performing for belonged to a generation that understood the concept of crowd surfing.

"their participation is limited to recording stories" an X user tweeted.

"Gen Z and their antics!! And you wonder can you just surf like the 60s to 90s rockstars. Well they were all different breed. Both the rockstars and the fans. With 20% of the talent for the musicians and 10% of the strength of the crowd, don't risk surfing," a netizen commented.

"Wrong generation to the crowd," another netizen remarked.

"It sounded futuristic and also super indebted to the past"— When The Dare commented on the kind of music he makes

Smith began his journey in the music industry around 2018, making him synonymous with a unique genre featuring electroclash, indie rock, electropop, and dance-punk. The DJ is known for his indie sleaze, and he shed light on how he stumbled across the music he curates during an interview with GQ on December 9, 2024.

Smith recalled that he stumbled across electroclash while listening to music, and was shocked that nobody was using that genre to make music in New York. The Dare added that unless one is a musical nerd, it is not likely that they would know of electroclash, or might be aware of only a few tracks from the time it blew up.

He talked about what drew him to the genre which has now become a part of his identity in the industry,

"So I just felt like it was just this treasure trove of amazing music that I wasn’t getting to do. It felt like a really fresh sound, and sounded like New York and it sounded futuristic and also super indebted to the past, and that kind of everything that I aspire to make in music,” The Dare said.

The past year has been eventful for The Dare and it continues to be so, given that he released his debut album What's Wrong With New York? in September 2024. The DJ will also be performing at the Lollapalooza in Chicago in July 2025.

