"The bills must be getting outa hand" — Internet reacts to Common breakdancing during his performance

American rapper and actor Common, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, was recently seen breakdancing during his performance, the video of which has now gone viral on the internet.

While the specifics of where the rapper was performing aren't known at the time of this writing, on June 24, 2025, @nojumper's video breaking into a dance mid-performance garnered over 12K views since it was posted.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the same, wherein an X user took a dig at Common, suggesting he might be dancing to make up for his expenses, tweeting:

"The bills must be getting outa hand 🤣🤣"

"I blame tariffs," an X user commented.

Additionally, some netizens praised Lonnie's energy.

"There's not one common song that requires this 😆 but this is impressive considering his age," an internet user mentioned.

"I’m actually impressed he’s able to break dance at 50 something years old, I know das right," another internet user stated.

"He's really about that life. Real to hip hop. I'll always love devotion. Nice to see 🫶," an X user said.

On the other hand, some internet users joked that the rapper would have woken up sore from dancing the next day.

"I know he woke up all types of sore 😭," a netizen expressed.

"Sorry, but this came to mind! I wonder what his chiropractor is thinking.. 😳," another netizen remarked.

Common reflects on working with Pete Rock over The Auditorium Vol. 1

Common and Pete Rock worked together on The Auditorium Vol. 1, which was released in July 2024 and received a nomination for the Grammy Awards in the 'Best Rap Album' category.

In December 2024, the duo made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to reflect on their collaboration and the process that led to its creation. The show's host, Kelly Clarkson, asked the artists how their bond evolved over the years, given that Common and Pete have known each other since the '90s.

While Pete Rock said that the two had become "mature" over time, Lonnie added that they had grown more open and vulnerable with each other. Pete also mentioned that he and Lonnie discussed being fathers, therapy, and sports during their conversations about real life.

"We were open to being vulnerable human beings. And being vulnerable was something that… when we were younger, the way we were raised, we had to stay cool…to survive in a way, just to make it." Common said

The actor and singer continued:

"As grown men, Pete and I are just like, 'Hey man, I've been through some stuff, you've been through some stuff. We love each other, let's create man!'"

Additionally, Lonnie reflected on how he felt when The Auditorium Vol. 1 received Grammy nominations. Common dubbed it a "joy" and "blessing," stating that it was the culmination of putting his heart and soul into things.

Apart from the collab between Pete Rock and Lonnie, the album features guest appearances from Bilal, PJ, Jennifer Hudson, and De La Soul's Posdnuos.

In other news, Lonnie's official website lists several dates for the rapper's ongoing tour, which includes performances in Park City, Utah, on July 11, 2025, followed by shows in Tokyo and Japan.

