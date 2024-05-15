The Blood Brothers 2024 US tour and Vinyl re-issue: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Blood Brothers 2024 US tour is scheduled to be held from November 2, 2024, to December 21, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour, titled "Everything Is Just Gonna Be Awful When We Are Around US Tour," will be the first major one for the band since 2014.

The upcoming tour was announced by The Blood Brothers via a post on their official X account on May 14, 2024, and comes on the heels of their announcement of the reissue of their album Crimes in Vinyl, which will be released on October 4, 2024, via Epitaph Records.

The artist presale for The Blood Brothers tour starts on May 15, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time. At the same time, an official platinum presale will also be available. There will be a Live Nation presale on May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time, which can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, a Ticketmaster presale will also start.

General tickets for The Blood Brothers tour will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the BandsinTown page for the tour or via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

The Blood Brothers 2024 US tour dates and venues and Vinyl reissue details

The Blood Brothers 2024 US tour dates and venues are given below:

November 2, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Regency Ballroom

November 3, 2024 – San Francisco California at The Regency Ballroom

November 6, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory

November 7, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Belasco

November 8, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Belasco

November 10, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at The Summit

November 12, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution Hall

November 14, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

November 15, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox

December 7, 2024 – Austin, Texas at The Mohawk

December 9, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Paradise Rock Club

December 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

December 13, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

December 14, 2024 – New York City, New York at Irving Plaza

December 20, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

December 21, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

The Blood Brothers's singer Jordan Blilie elaborated on the upcoming reissue of Crimes in Vinyl in a general press statement on May 14, 2024, stating:

"As we’ve been putting together the 20th anniversary reissue of Crimes, what I’m struck by most listening back is the energy. It feels both feral and weirdly focused, like whatever chemistry we’d been tinkering with had finally crystallized."

"It was on stage, though, where that energy reached its most joyful, reckless, collective state. It’s an experience that never really goes away, and one we wanted to share again. So, we’ll be playing a handful of shows this fall. We hope to see you there," the singer continued.

The upcoming reissued version is being made in two separate LPs with side D and side B pressing and will be made available in different colors.

The album's original edition of Crimes was a political reaction to Bush administration policies, particularly military policies, and was the band's first major label album, being released by V2 Records, now part of the PIAS group.