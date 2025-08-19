"The disrespect to real producers" - Netizens react as Hot 100 by Billboard ranks Beyoncé the biggest female producer of the 21st century

After making headlines with her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé was recently ranked No. 6 on Billboard's list of 'The Top Producers of the 21st Century on the Hot 100.'For the unversed, before Queen Bey embarked on her solo career, she earned her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 as a producer with Destiny's Child's Independent Woman Part I in 2000, followed by the group's 2001 hit Bootylicious. Highlighting her impact as a producer, Billboard wrote:&quot;Her work behind the board proves that she’s not just the face of her music but also a creative force behind the whole enterprise.&quot;News of the singer being featured as one of the biggest female producers of the 21st century sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens questioned her inclusion on the list, with one X user tweeting:&quot;The disrespect to real producers&quot;MissyKeke @WillBarb44LINKThe disrespect to real producersNetizens questioned Bey's presence on Billboard's list and speculated it was a paid stint.Wraithe @betterin_personLINKAnother paid accolade. The fact that Pharrell wasnt in the top 10, says everything I need to know about this list.Pappy🥷. @OnikaPweshLINKWhat has she produced aside stealing writer's credits😂.. I just Jay-Z be paying billboard off big timeMrCimmerian @carboxy_ryanLINKIf she’s the number 1 female producer of the century then why does she need to hire over 100 producers on making her own album?????gabriel @Gaby_Ga0LINKShe clearly paid for this. Most fraudulent artist ever !Meanwhile, the Beyhive (Bey's fandom name) praised the singer's ability as a producer, which led her to be featured on Billboard's list.NotBeyoncebutViolence @ourhermitageLINKShe deserves to be #1 in the overall list, but it’s ok.Poetry. @2lastvibesLINKBeyoncé keeps raising the bar. biggest female producer of the century is huge👏💫♥️HARRYS HOUSE @harryshouse3LINKShe’s one of the greatest to ever do it well deservedDid the NFL fine Beyoncé? Details explored amid singer clinching her first primetime Emmy winAs reported by Marca on August 16, 2025, NFL officials warned Beyoncé's team before her Netflix special, Beyoncé Bowl performance, stating that any crystal or rhinestone that fell off from her costume onto the turf would carry a $500 fine.The Christmas Day performance, held during the game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, featured Bey in an all-white custom-made outfit by Roberto Cavalli. She wore a feather coat over a rhinestone-embellished bodysuit with matching chaps and a white cowboy hat.While the Halo singer's look was widely praised, the NFL's concern pertained to the safety of players, given that slipping on sharp debris from the singer's costume could result in risk of injury. Bey's team allegedly agreed to the NFL's demand without argument.Bey's IG post from the Cowboy Carter tour (Image via Instagram/@beyonce)Despite the warning, Beyoncé performed hit tracks like 16 Carriages, Texas Hold 'Em, and Blackbiird, without compromising on her choreography. While Netflix didn't disclose if the singer had to pay a fine for any rhinestones that fell off her Beyoncé's dress, Marca reported that the fine is speculated to be around $20 million.The NFL fine controversy apart, Bey recently won her first primetime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Costumes in a Variety or Reality Program' for her Beyoncé Bowl performance. As reported by Billboard on August 12, 2025, the singer won alongside costume designer Shiona Turini and assistant costume designers Molly Peters and Erica Rice.Additionally, the Beautiful Liar singer is nominated in 2 more categories for her performance: the 'Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special' category and 'Outstanding Variety Special (live)' as a performer/executive performer.In other news, Beyoncé recently concluded the Cowboy Carter tour on July 26, 2025, in Paradise, Nevada. The tour kicked off in Inglewood, California, on April 28, 2025, and became the highest-grossing country tour ever.According to Rolling Stone's report dated July 2025, the tour grossed $407.6 million with 1.6 million tickets sold over its 32-show run.