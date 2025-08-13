Has Beyonce reached EGOT status? Singer's Emmy win analyzed in her list of achievements

On Tuesday, August 12, the winners of the 77th Emmy Awards in juried categories were announced and Beyonce just won her first Emmy. She won for being the costume designer for her Netflix special Beyoncé Bowl under the Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming category.This win might lead to speculations about the singer's EGOT status. For the unversed, any individual can achieve this status if they win four awards in their lifetime: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. The singer, however, had not yet achieved this status since she never won an Oscar or a Tony Award. She is currently halfway to winning this status. Some of the popular individuals who have achieved the EGOT status already includes names like Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Elton John, and Helen Hayes. The list reportedly includes only 27 names as of now with composer Richard Rogers being the first one.As far as Beyonce's awards and accolades are concerned, while she has received an Oscar nomination in 2022, she was never nominated for a Tony Award. The Emmy that the singer reportedly received in a juried category is not determined through the usual voting process. According to reports by NBC News, it had mostly been unlikely for big names to win in these categories as these are highly technical ones.Beyonce won in the aforementioned category alongside costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, as well as the head of workroom Timothy White. The juried awards will be presented on September 6 and 7 at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking place at Peacock Theater, Los Angeles.According to Billboard, an edited presentation of the event will be aired on FXX on Saturday, September 13, at 8 pm PT.Everything to know about Beyonce's Emmy nominations till dateWhile it had been confirmed that Beyonce had already won in one category at the Emmy Awards this year, she might witness victory in three other categories under which she has received nominations.The other categories in which the singer got nominated are Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special with Alex Rudzinski, and Outstanding Open/Tease (a Sports Emmy). In the first category, the singer would compete against her husband Jay-Z. He was the executive producer of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.Netflix @netflixLINKBeyoncé has earned TWO Emmy nominations for BEYONCÉ BOWL. • Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special• Outstanding Variety Special (Live)As of this writing, the Countdown singer had received 10 other Emmy Award nominations that she never won. The singer's first Emmy nomination arrived back in 2013 in the category Outstanding Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Program for her performance at the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show.The singer's 2019 documentary concert film Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé also got her four Emmy nominations. The 2016 musical film Lemonade attracted two nominations for the singer under the categories Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.In 2015, Beyonce received a nomination under the category Outstanding Special Class Program for the 2014 concert special On the Run Tour: Beyoncé and Jay-Z. While the 2025 win secures Beyonce's first Emmy award, her husband Jay-Z had previously registered himself as an Emmy winner multiple times.For the unversed, Jay-Z won two Primetime Emmy Awards as well as one Sports Emmy Awards. He won the Primetime Emmys in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, he got it for The Super Bowl LVI halftime show under the category Outstanding Variety Special (Live). A year later, Jay-Z won the category Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Super Bowl LVII halftime show.In 2011, he won a Sports Emmy Award under the category Outstanding Music Composition/Direction/Lyrics for performing Run This Town (live at Super Bowl XLIV).What were the highlights of the Beyoncé Bowl?The Beyoncé Bowl took place on December 25, 2024, when the match between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans were happening. According to reports by People, this event was the first time that the singer performed songs from her 2024 album Cowboy Carter live.The singer sang songs like Blackbiird, 16 Carriages, and YA YA. A lot of other artists were featured at the event, including Post Malone and Shaboozey. At one point during the show, when the singer was performing Texas Hold 'Em, she brought out her daughter Blue Ivy.Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans (Image via Getty)Beyonce performed Blackbiird with fellow musicians Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts. Post Malone and the Lemonade artist performed Levii's Jeans, a song that was released in March 2024.The singer's performance garnered massive attention from the audience and even was released on Netflix under the name Beyoncé Bowl.The 2025 Emmy Awards had been scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, on CBS. The award show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.