The-Dream net worth: Fortune explored in wake of lawsuit filed against the Grammy-winning producer

The-Dream, also known as Terius Adamu Ya Gesteelde-Diamant, was recently accused of s*xual and physical assault. The accusations were made in a lawsuit filed on June 4, 2024, by a woman named Chanaaz Mangroe. The rapper has gained recognition for his successful musical projects and his net worth stands at $50 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Mangroe said in the lawsuit that she approached The-Dream in 2015, aiming to build her career in the world of music. However, the latter reportedly "lured the young and vulnerable artist into an abusive, violent, and manipulative relationship" which was full of "physical assaults, violent s*xual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation."

On the other hand, Terius denied the charges in a statement shared with The Times. He added:

"I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations."

Notably, Terius has been involved in various other legal problems over the years. He was arrested twice in 2013 and 2014.

The-Dream accumulated wealth from rapping career over the years: Earnings and other details explained

The Rockingham, North Carolina native has managed to build a huge fanbase for himself with his work. This has additionally helped him to become the owner of various assets, and his sales from music have been the main source of income.

CelebrityNetWorth states that Terius reportedly sold a portion of the songwriting and producing catalog at $23 million to Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited in 2018. He has delivered multiple projects that grabbed the top spot on the Billboard charts.

The-Dream developed an interest in music at a very young age and trained himself in different instruments. He began writing songs as a high school student and later collaborated with several artists. Following his mother's sudden demise in 1992, he aimed to create memorable music similar to singers such as Michael Jackson.

He got his biggest break with Def Jam Recordings in 2007 and released his first album, Love/Hate. The album was in the headlines for featuring guest appearances by Fabolous and Rihanna. Furthermore, the project broke records in terms of sales and was eventually certified Gold in the end.

The-Dream continued releasing more albums such as Love vs. Money, Love King, and IV Play. Although he became popular with his singing talent, he served as a producer for the singles of artists like Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige. He was featured in an episode of the TV show, Signed.

Terius has also been in the spotlight for making guest appearances on hit tracks such as Bartender, Touch My Body, All I Really Want, and more. He has won eight Grammy Awards over the years.

Accusations against The-Dream in the lawsuit

As mentioned, the lawsuit of Chanaaz Mangroe features serious charges against The-Dream. She recalled her experience in the court documents, saying that the artist reportedly forced her to consume alcohol and marijuana on the day when she arrived in Los Angeles to record her first album.

The lawsuit allegedly claimed that the duo got intimate with each other and due to this, Terius even "expected her to be available to have s*x with him whenever he demanded it." The documents even stated that Terius tried to have control over Mangroe's life and reportedly told the latter to remain dependent on him for anything that she needed.

Furthermore, Mangroe described the entire experience as something due to which she could not pursue her goals in life and added:

"Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse."

The lawsuit additionally features details of other instances where Terius allegedly demanded Mangroe to perform oral s*x on him at a movie theater.

While Terius has already responded to the allegations in a statement, further updates are currently awaited.