The Juliana Hatfield Three 2024 Tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Juliana Hatfield Three 2024 Tour is scheduled to run from September 30, 2024, to November 1, 2024, across venues in the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will celebrate the band's debut album, Become What You Are, marking its 30th anniversary.

The band will be opening for Soul Asylum, who announced the tour on their official Instagram page on May 20, 2024.

Presale for the tour starts on May 21, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed with the code SHIRLEY. Additionally, a Spotify presale will be available, which can be accessed with the code PIRNER.

General tickets for the tour will be available from May 23, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

The Juliana Hatfield Three 2024 Tour dates and venues are given below:

September 30, 2024 – Boulder, Colorado at Boulder Theater

October 1, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Grand at The Complex

October 3, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Live

October 5, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Vogue Theatre

October 6, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Neptune Theatre

October 8, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution Hall

October 10, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Regency Ballroom

October 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Regent

October 12, 2024 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

October 13, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at Rialto Theatre

October 15, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at Lowbrow Palace

October 16, 2024 – Odessa, Texas at Ector Theatre

October 17, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Mohawk

October 18, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Tower Theatre

October 20, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Truman

October 21, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Delmar Hall

October 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Athenaeum Theatre

October 24, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Mr. Small’s

October 25, 2024 – Homer, New York at Homer Center for the Arts

October 26, 2024 – Norwalk, Connecticut at District Music Hall

October 28, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

October 29, 2024 – New York City, New York at Webster Hall

October 31, 2024 – Portland, Maine at State Theatre

November 1, 2024 – Rutland, Vermouth at Paramount Theatre

The Juliana Hatfield Three first released the album Become What You Are in 1993. The album was a minor success upon its release, peaking at number 119 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The single from the album, My Sister, also saw moderate success, peaking at number 71 on the UK singles chart.

The upcoming tour will see The Juliana Hatfield Three perform the album in full, as well as other songs from their discography, for the first time since their reformation in 2014.

The tour marks lead singer Juliana Hatfield's second collaboration with Soul Asylum, having previously toured with them in 2021. It will also be the band's first major live performance in several years.

Following their reformation, The Juliana Hatfield Three released their second studio album, Whatever, My Love, in 2015.