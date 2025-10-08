"The MainSlime is back": Gucci Mane reacts after Pooh Shiesty walks free following reduction of prison sentence

American rapper Gucci Mane recently celebrated the return of Pooh Shiesty, who was released from federal prison. According to E! News, the Back in Blood rapper’s lawyer confirmed that he was released from federal prison after serving three years of his five-year and three-month sentence.After Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell D. Williams, walked free after being sentenced to 63 months in 2022, his supporters, including fellow rapper Gucci Mane, celebrated on social media. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the 45-year-old American rapper took to his official Instagram Story and celebrated the return of Pooh Shiesty. On October 8, 2025, the Instagram account No Jumper shared a screenshot of Gucci Mane’s story, which read:“Welcome home @poohshiesty The MainSlime is back.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Beat It Up rapper was not the only person who celebrated Pooh Shiesty’s release. According to E! News, Bradford Cohen, the lawyer of the Monday to Sunday artist, also raved about his early release on Instagram on October 7. “@poohshiesty is ready… Wait until you see hus [sic] comeback. He will be bigger than ever. I am always glad to see a client start the climb back up to elite status. Always kept it 100,” Bradford Cohen noted.The attorney of Pooh further added:“The government wanted 10...he got 3. I always think there is a plan for people and his story isnt over its just starting.”Meanwhile, in a statement shared with XXL, his lawyer also expressed his excitement over the legal win. He noted:&quot;I am elated that Pooh has been released after 3 years... The government fought hard to give him 10, but after listening to the case, the Judge agreed with us that it was not appropriate and gave him a sentence that resulted in him serving 3 years. I know he will come back bigger than ever and definitely learned from this experience.&quot;Why was Pooh Shiesty attested?Pooh Shiesty (Image via Getty)The 25-year-old artist was arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting. Shiesty pleaded guilty to “conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking” in January 2022. According to E! News, the Southern District of Florida Department of Justice issued a press release and revealed that at the time, he took a plea deal to reduce his sentence. As part of the deal, Shiesty reportedly “admitted to participating in the conspiracy” on three occasions. The first was on July 7, 2020, when he was inside a car and someone else “discharged a firearm at a gas station” in Memphis from inside the vehicle. The second occasion reportedly happened on October 9, in Bay Harbor Islands, where Pooh and his “co-conspirators” arrived to “acquire marijuana, codeine, and sneakers.” Meanwhile, the third took place on May 20, 2021, when Shiesty, reportedly, “assaulted a victim with a firearm at a Miami strip club.” According to Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper was originally released in October of 2020. He was later released on bond, but in 2021, Pooh was again arrested in connection with a shooting.Notably, in April 2022, Pooh Shiesty was sentenced to 63 months in prison. Meanwhile, if the artist were to have served his entire sentence, he would have reportedly been behind bars until April 2026.