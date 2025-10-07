"He about to make power moves" - Internet reacts to Pooh Shiesty linking with Memphis artists K Carbon and CEO Big 30 after early prison release

A picture of rapper Pooh Shiesty linking up with fellow Memphis rappers K Carbon and Big 30 following his prison release recently went viral on social media. The rapper reportedly secured an early release from prison and was freed on October 6, 2025, three years after he was sentenced to serve 63 months for a gun conspiracy conviction related to an October 2020 shooting incident in Florida.According to Billboard, the rapper accepted a plea deal to lower his sentence. He was convicted of &quot;one charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes.&quot; His additional charges, including a more serious one that alleged he fired the weapon, were dropped in exchange for the plea deal.The rapper was expected to be released in April 2026. However, he secured an early release and was spotted being welcomed home on October 6, 2025. Following this, a picture of the rapper meeting his former collaborators K Carbon and Big 30 was circulated on social media. In the picture, the three rappers are seen holding stacks of cash while standing in front of a car.K Carbon had previously collaborated with Shiesty on the remix of her 2018 song Weak Azz B***h. Meanwhile, Big 30 and Pooh Shiesty have released multiple joint tracks, including Allegations, Neighbors, It's Up, and Free Shiest Life.The photo of the Memphis rappers' linkup was met with varied reactions from netizens on X, with one user praising the recently-released rapper for making &quot;power moves.&quot;&quot;He about to make power moves.&quot;Tachyon @txchyonLINK@SaycheeseDGTL He about to make power movesSome netizens shared similar sentiments, adding that it was good to see the Memphis emcees reuniting.Crypto Zayn @ZaynnodeLINKthat's what's up!! 🔥 good to see them linking up again.Oscar 📱 @OscarimuetinyaLINK@SaycheeseDGTL The streets just got a little louder — Pooh Shiesty back outside 😤🔥However, others seemed skeptical about the linkup, claiming that Pooh Shiesty was moving too fast.Kolawole Abel @HhaybelLINK@SaycheeseDGTL He’s definitely violating his parole pretty soonMike Honcho @MARKIETRILLLLINK@SaycheeseDGTL He didn’t even report to the halfway house yet lol dude gonna be back in there before the end of the weekJFendi @J_FinnsworldLINK@SaycheeseDGTL He moving too fast lolSeveral netizens commented on Pooh Shiesty's appearance, adding that he hadn't gained much muscle mass despite being in prison for three years.Dennis Darkɔ @iamdennisdarkoLINK@SaycheeseDGTL Coming out of prison with no muscles is wild to me, what was Shiesty doing in there all day?trollArtist🤫 @gimmemunyonLINK@SaycheeseDGTL n***a came out with no gain no muscle, n***a was in there getting slimed out like they did patrickBig 30 wished he had been in Florida with Pooh ShiestyIn an August 2023 appearance on Revolt's Big Facts episode, Big 30 revealed that one of his regrets in life was not being in Florida with Pooh Shiesty when the shooting incident occurred, saying:“I honest to God feel like he wouldn’t be in jail. I just wish I was there.&quot;For those uninformed, Pooh Shiesty and his associates were arrested in 2020 after being accused of shooting at two men outside a Florida hotel during a meet-up to buy drugs and sneakers. According to Rolling Stone, prosecutors alleged that Shiesty drove a rented McLaren to the hotel to buy codeine, marijuana, and a pair of high-end sneakers in October 2020.They further claimed that Shiesty's co-conspirators &quot;brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims' marijuana, codeine, and sneakers.&quot;Pooh Shiesty at the 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest (Image via Getty Images)The rapper was arrested following the incident, but was later released. In 2021, he was arrested again for allegedly assaulting a victim with a gun in a Miami strip club. In June 2021, he faced a federal indictment for multiple charges related to the October 2020 shooting incident, including &quot;discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce,&quot; per NME.In January 2022, he pleaded guilty to one federal count of &quot;conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.&quot; In April 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. In a statement to Rolling Stone at the time, Shiesty's attorney Bradford Cohen said:“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He [Pooh Shiesty] was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.”Pooh Shiesty, aged 25, is famously known for his hit song Back in Blood with Lil Durk. He is signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.