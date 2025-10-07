  • home icon
  • Music
  • "He about to make power moves" - Internet reacts to Pooh Shiesty linking with Memphis artists K Carbon and CEO Big 30 after early prison release

"He about to make power moves" - Internet reacts to Pooh Shiesty linking with Memphis artists K Carbon and CEO Big 30 after early prison release

By Juhi Marzia
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:53 GMT
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest - Source: Getty
Pooh Shiesty at the 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest (Image via Getty Images)

A picture of rapper Pooh Shiesty linking up with fellow Memphis rappers K Carbon and Big 30 following his prison release recently went viral on social media. The rapper reportedly secured an early release from prison and was freed on October 6, 2025, three years after he was sentenced to serve 63 months for a gun conspiracy conviction related to an October 2020 shooting incident in Florida.

Ad

According to Billboard, the rapper accepted a plea deal to lower his sentence. He was convicted of "one charge of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes." His additional charges, including a more serious one that alleged he fired the weapon, were dropped in exchange for the plea deal.

The rapper was expected to be released in April 2026. However, he secured an early release and was spotted being welcomed home on October 6, 2025. Following this, a picture of the rapper meeting his former collaborators K Carbon and Big 30 was circulated on social media. In the picture, the three rappers are seen holding stacks of cash while standing in front of a car.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

K Carbon had previously collaborated with Shiesty on the remix of her 2018 song Weak Azz B***h. Meanwhile, Big 30 and Pooh Shiesty have released multiple joint tracks, including Allegations, Neighbors, It's Up, and Free Shiest Life.

Ad

The photo of the Memphis rappers' linkup was met with varied reactions from netizens on X, with one user praising the recently-released rapper for making "power moves."

"He about to make power moves."
Ad

Some netizens shared similar sentiments, adding that it was good to see the Memphis emcees reuniting.

Ad
Ad

However, others seemed skeptical about the linkup, claiming that Pooh Shiesty was moving too fast.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Several netizens commented on Pooh Shiesty's appearance, adding that he hadn't gained much muscle mass despite being in prison for three years.

Ad
Ad

Big 30 wished he had been in Florida with Pooh Shiesty

In an August 2023 appearance on Revolt's Big Facts episode, Big 30 revealed that one of his regrets in life was not being in Florida with Pooh Shiesty when the shooting incident occurred, saying:

“I honest to God feel like he wouldn’t be in jail. I just wish I was there."
Ad

For those uninformed, Pooh Shiesty and his associates were arrested in 2020 after being accused of shooting at two men outside a Florida hotel during a meet-up to buy drugs and sneakers. According to Rolling Stone, prosecutors alleged that Shiesty drove a rented McLaren to the hotel to buy codeine, marijuana, and a pair of high-end sneakers in October 2020.

They further claimed that Shiesty's co-conspirators "brandished firearms and assaulted two victims. Following the assault, the group departed the scene with the victims' marijuana, codeine, and sneakers."

Ad
Pooh Shiesty at the 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest (Image via Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty at the 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest (Image via Getty Images)

The rapper was arrested following the incident, but was later released. In 2021, he was arrested again for allegedly assaulting a victim with a gun in a Miami strip club. In June 2021, he faced a federal indictment for multiple charges related to the October 2020 shooting incident, including "discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy, and robbery under a law regulating commerce," per NME.

Ad

In January 2022, he pleaded guilty to one federal count of "conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking." In April 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. In a statement to Rolling Stone at the time, Shiesty's attorney Bradford Cohen said:

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well. He [Pooh Shiesty] was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.”
Ad

Pooh Shiesty, aged 25, is famously known for his hit song Back in Blood with Lil Durk. He is signed with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Juhi Marzia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications