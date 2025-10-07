Why was Pooh Shiesty in jail? Video shows rapper being welcomed home after being released early from prison

Pooh Shiesty has been released from jail following a three-year incarceration after pleading guilty to &quot;conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking.&quot; According to multiple reports, the rapper (real name Lontrell Donell Williams Jr.) was expected to be released in April 2026. However, he secured an early release and was transferred to a halfway house on October 6, 2025, to help his integration into society.Additionally, X account @raphousetv posted a video of Pooh Shiesty being welcomed home after his early release. The video was set to the rapper's 2021 hit song Back in Blood featuring Lil Durk.According to Variety, Pooh Shiesty was indicted in June 2021 for four counts relating to a 2020 shooting incident in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida. According to the Department of Justice's website, Shiesty and his fellow associates allegedly confronted and assaulted two men in Bay Harbor Islands after agreeing to meet them to acquire codeine, marijuana, and high-end sneakers. The rapper and his co-conspirators reportedly stole the drugs and sneakers after the assault and fled the crime scene. Shiesty was arrested for the alleged crime in October 2020 and was released shortly after. In June 2021, he was arrested again for assaulting someone with a firearm at a Miami-Dade strip club.SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTLLINKPooh Shiesty has turned himself in for his alleged role in a shooting at a Miami night club on May 29th.In his federal indictment, Shiesty faced several criminal charges, including criminal theft, battery, aggravated assault, and armed robbery. In April 2022, he was sentenced to 63 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to a single &quot;firearms conspiracy charge.&quot; His guilty plea led to three additional charges being dismissed, which could have resulted in a potential life sentence.Young Thug called for Pooh Shiesty's freedom in February 2025Young Thug recently advocated for Pooh Shiesty's release via an X post in February 2025. For those unversed, Thug is set to celebrate the first anniversary of his prison release this month. In October 2024, the rapper was released from prison after accepting a plea deal for the YSL RICO trial. Four months after his release, Young Thug took to social media to call for Shiesty's freedom, simply tweeting, &quot;Free poohshiesty.&quot; According to Hot New Hip Hop, Pooh Shiesty took to Instagram in August 2025 (two months before his early release) to share a message to his fans who have supported him since his arrest, writing:&quot;Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down. S/O to all the ones who counted me down and not out, the support and love i received on this roller-coaster is unmatched, S/O to all the good men i stomped the yard with like chris brown. S/O to the other selected few rappers who name hold weight in these fed walls.&quot;&quot;Dear streets , use me as a example of what 'keeping it solid and standing on wax' look like. now nobody can fool you or tell you different, Ain never going , Ain never went! i stamp it! im rich as i ever been lit as i ever been! IF YOUN FEEL ME k1ll ME ! #TheBiggestGetBack.&quot;Pooh Shiesty at the 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest (Image via Getty)Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Pooh Shiesty is a 25-year-old rapper who was inducted as part of XXL Magazine's Freshman Class in 2021. According to his profile on XXL Magazine, the rapper was noticed by Gucci Mane in 2020, resulting in him signing a contract with 1017 Records/Atlantic Records in April that year. Shiesty has cited Lil Wayne, Chief Keef, and Gucci Mane as his major rap inspirations.