"The petty king strikes again" — Internet reacts to Drake making a post about Rory & Mal Podcast co-host Demaris on his Finsta account

On March 5, 2025, Drake took to his finsta account @plottttwistttttt to take a dig at Rory & Mal podcast co-host Demaris. In one of the recent episodes of the podcast dated February 19, 2025, Demaris shared her perspective on songs from Drizzy's latest album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U not being for women.

Interrupting Rory and Mal's discussion on the rapper's new collab album with PartyNextDoor not being made keeping men in mind, Demaris said:

"These songs are not for women. Look at what is being said in the songs. We don't listen to music for people to talk to us, you listen to music to identify with it so granted women are going to enjoy this but they weren't writing this like 'oh the h*oes gonna love this'"

Posting Demaris' statement on his collab album's tracks with PND, Drake took a dig at the Rory & Mal podcast co-host by remixing it with one of her TikTok videos wherein she states:

"Me to the streets after yet another failed relationship"

Netizens quickly took to social media platforms like X to comment on Drizzy clapping back at Demaris wherein an X user tweeted:

"The petty king strikes again"

"Drake will NEVER beat the rumors. Always competing w women smh." an X user commented

"Yeah that’s lame af. Why is Drake’s grown a** beefing with a black woman yet again and for what?! Stop the toxic stuff Smh. He’s proving her point…" another X user mentioned

"grown man using a finsta to troll another woman is crazy lol" an internet user stated

Additionally, some internet users took Demaris' side stating that Drizzy's finsta post did not mention the context in which she made her statement:

"The funny thing is Demaris actually gave the album props , she never dissed the album lol. This clip def lacks context" an X user tweeted

"On the pod she said she liked the album. This clip is just her responding to something OVO Mal said…" a netizen said

Drake settles legal dispute with iHeartMedia: Details explored

In November 2024, Drizzy filed two petitions against Universal Music Group wherein he mentioned iHeartMedia owned iHeartRadio in his second petition. The rapper alleged that iHeartMedia received unlawful payments from UMG to boost the radio airplay for Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

However, Drizzy and iHeartMedia settled the legal dispute amicably and on March 1, 2025, the audio company released a statement mentioning:

“In exchange for documents that showed iHeart did nothing wrong, Drake agreed to drop his petition. No payments were made — by either one of us,”

On the other hand, Drake's representative contradicted iHeartMedia's statement on March 4, 2025, claiming that the audio company didn't provide a single document to the rapper, "let alone any information that showed they did nothing wrong.”

Dismissing the possibility of further discussion on the settlement and petition, iHeartMedia released another statement on March 4, 2025, saying that the back and forth was "silly". The audio company added that it had done nothing wrong and Drizzy dropped the petition, asking for an end to further discussion on the same.

In a recent development in Drizzy's defamation lawsuit against UMG, the rapper's lawyers have cited Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance to hinder the music company's plea for a delay in the initial hearing.

The One Dance rapper's legal team stated that delaying the hearing would cause prejudice to their client, which resulted in the judge refusing UMG's plea.

