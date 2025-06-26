"Them Versace frames $500" — Netizens react to B. Simone showing off her grocery bill after complaining about having to shop at H&M

On June 25, 2025, X page @Raindropsmedia1 posted a video of actress and musician B. Simone showing off her pricey grocery bill. The video was shared days after she complained about having to shop at H&M.

Simone interviewed her best friend, Shekinah, on her Let’s Try This Again podcast on June 17, 2025. In the podcast episode, Simone talked about constrained personal finances, owing to her spending money on her upcoming LTTA app venture.

“We were in Bloomingdales yesterday. I'm like, ‘We have to go to H&M'. And I notice it in me now, just nitpicking. I just don't have it to spend,” a teary eyed Simone confessed.

However, in the now-viral video of her at the grocery store, which has amassed over two million views at the time of this writing, B. Simone is seen flexing a $24.14 grocery bill.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on Simone's video, wherein an X user commented on the price of her sunglasses, tweeting:

"Them versace frames $500"

Baby Bull @BTCBabyBull LINK Them versace frames $500

Many netizens shared similar reactions on the social media platform.

"How YOU gonna say something about your finances and cry and then try to troll us ???? Huhh?" an X user commented.

"She tryna be funny and ended up being corny poking fun at having to shop like everyday people," another X user mentioned.

"she can start with selling that purse and them glasses," an internet user stated.

Additionally, internet users commented on how Simone was trying to push away the narrative of financial issues that she created for herself.

"Now we got to see her spend every dollar until she gets away from the stigma," an internet user said.

"The only one that said she didn’t have money was HER," a netizen remarked.

"She told US she was broke lmaoo aint like this some sht we all just decided to come up with," another netizen expressed.

B. Simone reflects on the financially draining process of building her LTTA app

During her conversation with Shekinah on the latest Let’s Try This Again podcast, B. Simone confessed to facing financial discrepancies owing to her investment in curating the LTTA (Let's Try This Again) venture.

Simone announced the launch of the app in November 2024, describing it as a women-focused app aiming to “cultivate a safe and empowering community that integrates faith, encouragement, and entertainment."

As per the Los Angeles Times' June 23, 2025, report, the LTTA app offers access to exclusive content like a podcast episode featuring DaBaby and is priced at $71.88 a year or $9.99 a month.

Expanding on nitpicking at her finances at the moment, B. Simone mentioned in her podcast:

"I just don't have it like to spend the liquid. I'm used to having liquid, and because I've invested in this app and this platform, I don't have the liquid. I got the money but not yet, it's coming."

Simone continued:

"I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry, I have it in you know, but it's like, the liquid I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account... I don't want it quick, and I'm not complaining. I know that, I believe in what we're building."

B. Simone was also trolled for not helping out her struggling best friend, Shekinah, shortly after their podcast episode aired.

In the episode, Shekinah talked about having financial issues and how it was difficult for her not to resent Simone when she was helping out others and not her best friend.

