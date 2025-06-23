How much is B Simone worth? Fortune explored as artist sparks controversy with recent 'H&M' broke remarks 

Wild 'n Out fame rapper and comedian, Braelyn Simone Greenfield, aka B Simone, recently teared up talking about her finances in the latest episode of her Let's Try This Again podcast.
Posted on YouTube on June 17, B Simone, who boasts a net worth of $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, shared some insights into her life in conversation with her best friend, Shekinah Yon.
Simone was telling Yon about her spiritual battle and how she had been asking God for help:
"I feel like I am attacking something that I can't see right now."
Trying to figure out the source of her issues, Simone told Yon:
"Just my finances, like, the budgeting — you see how I am nitpicking every little thing. I've never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday, I'm like, 'We have to go to H&M'."
Simone said she was creating an app and was trying to manage her finances accordingly. She added that she did not have the liquid assets to retain her usual spending habits since she has been investing in her app. However, as B Simone proceeded to explain her financial situation, she contradicted her previous statement, saying:
"I got the money, not yet, it's coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry."
The rapper added:
"I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account."
Simone’s insinuation that it was a fall from her status to shop from H&M did not sit right with some netizens. They criticized her outlook.
B Simone is building an app for women's empowerment
In November 2024, B Simone announced her then-upcoming app, 'LTTA'. She described it as "more than an app," which would feel like a family space and bring a homely feeling.
Simone revealed the app would build a community, "where healing and growth is a priority." The LTTA app is designed to empower women throughout their healing journey and personal growth. Jazmin Mercado Arreola is the co-founder and COO of the app.
Last week, Simone shared that the beta version of her app was finally out "after two years of trial and error".
"This has been the hardest but most exciting project I've ever worked on. This app will be a place where you don't only get Exclusive content, acess to private events, but you will heal through community," she added.
By the looks of it, the LTTA app would likely feature women sharing their individual stories on how they approached healing. In one of the recent episodes, which is exclusively available on the LTTA app, B Simone invited rapper DaBaby.
The LTTA app offers a monthly subscription for $9.99 and a yearly alternative for $71.88.
In the promotional posts for the app, Simone claimed she was trying to create a safe space for women with LTTA, where they would not only feel heard and inspired but also feel "held" and "supported."
The ten women who would share their stories on this app were introduced as Shekinah Yon, Carla Wilmaris, Khat Rabbani, Jazmin Mercado, Monica Cher, Nadirah Ali, Bria Villa, Brandy Yvonne, and Maria Legarda.
While discussing the app on her Let's Try This Again podcast, Shekinah told B Simone that the impact they were already creating with the app was "life-changing".