How much is B Simone worth? Fortune explored as artist sparks controversy with recent 'H&M' broke remarks 

Wild 'n Out fame rapper and comedian, Braelyn Simone Greenfield, aka B Simone, recently teared up talking about her finances in the latest episode of her Let's Try This Again podcast.

Ad

Posted on YouTube on June 17, B Simone, who boasts a net worth of $1 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, shared some insights into her life in conversation with her best friend, Shekinah Yon.

Simone was telling Yon about her spiritual battle and how she had been asking God for help:

"I feel like I am attacking something that I can't see right now."

Trying to figure out the source of her issues, Simone told Yon:

Ad

Trending

"Just my finances, like, the budgeting — you see how I am nitpicking every little thing. I've never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday, I'm like, 'We have to go to H&M'."

Ad

Simone said she was creating an app and was trying to manage her finances accordingly. She added that she did not have the liquid assets to retain her usual spending habits since she has been investing in her app. However, as B Simone proceeded to explain her financial situation, she contradicted her previous statement, saying:

"I got the money, not yet, it's coming. I have it in assets, I have it in jewelry."

Ad

The rapper added:

"I'm used to seeing a certain amount in my account."

Simone’s insinuation that it was a fall from her status to shop from H&M did not sit right with some netizens. They criticized her outlook.

B Simone is building an app for women's empowerment

In November 2024, B Simone announced her then-upcoming app, 'LTTA'. She described it as "more than an app," which would feel like a family space and bring a homely feeling.

Ad

Ad

Simone revealed the app would build a community, "where healing and growth is a priority." The LTTA app is designed to empower women throughout their healing journey and personal growth. Jazmin Mercado Arreola is the co-founder and COO of the app.

Last week, Simone shared that the beta version of her app was finally out "after two years of trial and error".

"This has been the hardest but most exciting project I've ever worked on. This app will be a place where you don't only get Exclusive content, acess to private events, but you will heal through community," she added.

Ad

By the looks of it, the LTTA app would likely feature women sharing their individual stories on how they approached healing. In one of the recent episodes, which is exclusively available on the LTTA app, B Simone invited rapper DaBaby.

Ad

The LTTA app offers a monthly subscription for $9.99 and a yearly alternative for $71.88.

In the promotional posts for the app, Simone claimed she was trying to create a safe space for women with LTTA, where they would not only feel heard and inspired but also feel "held" and "supported."

The ten women who would share their stories on this app were introduced as Shekinah Yon, Carla Wilmaris, Khat Rabbani, Jazmin Mercado, Monica Cher, Nadirah Ali, Bria Villa, Brandy Yvonne, and Maria Legarda.

While discussing the app on her Let's Try This Again podcast, Shekinah told B Simone that the impact they were already creating with the app was "life-changing".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amrita Das Amrita is a trends writer at SK POP. She completed her post-graduation in English Language and Literature and has a rich writing experience in covering diverse topics such as blockchain technology, product reviews, travel guides, subtitles, and pop culture. However, her personal interest has always been in popular culture, which has aided her with injecting fresh insights to her stories.



Amrita emphasizes familiarizing herself with the topic at hand before approaching it solely from a writer’s perspective. She usually takes the longer route in sifting through all available information online, and makes use of primary sources and verified/official social media handles to check for consistency in details.



In case of discrepancies, she delves deeper into the primary and secondary sources for clarification, choosing to let go of a detail in case its accuracy cannot be established. She supports this approach by centering objectivity in her reportage, keeping her tone neutral at all times.



When not obsessing over a particular detail in her report, Amrita can be found reading fiction or exploring new shows or movies. Know More