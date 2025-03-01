  • home icon
What kind of luggage was DaBaby cruising on in viral airport video? Smart rideable suitcase explored

By Aaratrika Bal
Modified Mar 01, 2025 09:22 GMT
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash - Source: Getty
DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash - Source: Getty

Two videos of DaBaby cruising on a suitcase have gone viral after the rapper uploaded them on Instagram on February 27. In one clip, the 33-year-old rapper could be seen riding the suitcase in the airport, with Gelo’s Tweaker playing in the background. The caption read:

"RUSSIA IM OTW 🇷🇺🛴💨."
The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 200K likes and 23K reshares. The clip was widely circulated across social media platforms, including X.

In the second video, DaBaby is seen meeting with fans at the airport. The suitcase he was riding is reportedly an Airwheel SE3S Smart Rideable Suitcase Electric Luggage Scooter for Travel. The product retails at $879 on Amazon.

As per Amazon, the product comes in three different colors: black, silver, and pink. As per the product description, the suitcase has a rechargeable battery as well as a dual high-speed USB output port. A TSA custom combination lock is offered to maximize security.

The 20-liter suitcase comes in the following dimensions 550*360*240 mm. As per its specification, the product would require about 2 hours of charging time to function well. The rideable suitcase can move at a speed up to a little more than 8 miles/hour.

The description also mentioned that the suitcase is made of imported German laminate and Taiwan Chi Mei ABS. The Amazon reviews from customers also seemed quite positive, with them highlighting factors like battery life, functionality, build and product quality, and ease of travel.

DaBaby released IMA H** TOO on February 14, 2025

Last month, DaBaby made headlines after exchanging a few seemingly flirty tweets with Yung Miami. While fans initially speculated that they were dating, these rumors were never confirmed. It was even speculated that they'd spend Valentine's Day together, as reported by Rap-Up on February 7.

On February 6, the rapper tweeted:

"Somebody find out if [Yung Miami] got a Valentine for next week."

Miami then responded through another tweet, in which she wrote:

"If you want me, you know where to find me."

However, the rumors were put to rest when DaBaby dropped a teaser for his track IMA H** TOO on February 7, 2025. The rapper revealed that the track was going to be officially released on Valentine's Day.

The track, a collaborative project released via South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records, features a verse of Baby read:

"Got a little booty and I love the way that she shake it / Finna handcuff the b*tch, get the bracelet / somewhere out of town chasing the paper / she send me 89 pictures of her naked."

The song's music video, uploaded to YouTube, quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.4 million views and over 45K likes. Many listeners specifically highlighted the chemistry that DaBaby and Yung Miami showcased in the music video.

Edited by Shubham Soni
