What did B. Simone say about dating a man with a 9-5? Comments trend online amid recent backlash over broke shopping at H&M remarks

The latest episode of B. Simone's podcast, Let's Try This Again was released on June 17, 2025. During the episode, the actress, comedian, musician, and social media influencer discussed navigating financial struggles.

In one part of the episode, Simone told her close friend Shekhinah that she didn't have enough “liquid” money to shop at Bloomingdale’s and had to opt for H&M.

“Just my finances, like the budgeting. You see how I am. Nitpicking every little thing. I have never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale's yesterday, and I am like, we have to go to H&M,” the ‘Wild ‘n Out’ alum stated.

She added that she was "used to having liquid [cash]" and seeing a certain amount in her bank account.

“Like… I notice it in me now, just nitpicking. And it’s not even, I just don’t have it like to spend the liquid,” she continued.

In the wake of her latest comments about seemingly being broke, netizens recalled her statements about not wanting to date a man with a 9-to-5 job. In a conversation with Nick Cannon in June 2020, she said that she was ready to date after a seven-year hiatus. However, Simone added she wouldn’t date a man with a 9-to-5 job but would be okay with a “hustling entrepreneur.”

When Cannon clarified whether she wanted someone with a “CEO status,” B. Simone responded affirmatively. Social media users are now comparing her recent comments to those of five years back, earning backlash her way.

Exploring further B. Simone’s past remarks about not dating a man with a 9-to-5 job

In June 2020, B. Simone appeared on Nick Cannon’s radio show Close Conversations on Power 106 FM and revealed she was ready to be in a relationship.

Cannon mentioned that a lot of men would be interested in her, and he was willing to put her up for a blind date. However, he needed to know the kind of man she was looking for. In response, Simone shared that she was looking for someone a little older than her and didn’t have a 9-to-5 job.

“What?!? Why not? You don’t want him to have an honest job?” Cannon asked her in response.

The Dallas native explained that since she was an entrepreneur, she wanted to date other entrepreneurs, adding it was a matter of understanding each other’s lifestyle. She noted that if her partner wasn't an entrepreneur like her, he wouldn't understand why she was "up at 3 am."

Notably, B. Simone launched an eponymous vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand in 2019, which has been inactive since May 2024. In 2021, she also collaborated with Footaction to create an apparel line called Faith Over Fear.

At the time of her 9-to-5 comments, the Ridiculousness actress earned criticism from fans, as well as Canadian rapper-songwriter Tory Lanez.

“Lolol I guess no one told my dog B. Simone that the world got ALOT of people who work a 9-5 THAT GET MORE MONEY THAN SOME OF OUR FAVORITE RAPPERS/ ENTERTAINERS?!?!??? For me, on the other hand... all y’all ladies with 9-5s hit my line, I got time. PS and that rhymes,” Lanez wrote on X.

In the wake of the backlash, Simone took to social media and defended herself.

"Ain't nothing wrong with a n***a with a 9-to-5. I get it, they work hard... You work, you got money. I get that. I need an entrepreneur. I need someone who understands my mindset. It has nothing to do with money, everything to do with lifestyle," she shared in her video.

Expand Tweet

B. Simone also wrote in the caption how she once had a 9-to-5 job herself and dated a man with similar work hours, because they were “like-minded.” However, now that she had “elevated” in life, she needed “my man to elevate w/ me.”

“Not the lives ppl want 4u! It has to be in his mindset, that’s what turns me on!” Simone added.

Back then, she also proclaimed herself as the “Manifest Queen” and released a book titled Baby Girl Manifest the Life You Want.

Simone’s June 17 Let’s Try This Again podcast episode that revealed her H&M and broke-shopping comments was titled, From Doubt to Power: Navigating Confidence, Fasting & Vision with My Bestie Shekhinah.

The online personality and her friend discussed confidence, spiritualism, and navigating financial shifts. In it, Shekhinah spoke about her personal challenges, such as job loss, while sharing her resentment towards B. Simone for supporting others, despite her ongoing financial struggles.

