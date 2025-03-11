"I hope they work for my competitors" — When Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary shared his views on 9-to-5 work culture and balance

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary discussed his thoughts on work culture in a YouTube video that was shared in March 2022. In the video, the Shark spoke about his belief that nine-to-five jobs were outdated, especially with the rise of remote work. He mentioned that it does not matter what hours employees work as long as they "go above and beyond for your organization."

"Nine-to-five only [people], they don't work for me, I can tell you that. I hope they work for my competitors," he stated.

O'Leary's comments came at a time when many workers are rethinking their approach to work-life balance. Surveys show that more people now value flexibility and personal well-being over long hours. This shift has sparked discussions about whether hustle culture is still relevant or sustainable in today's work environment.

Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary's perspective on the work culture balance

Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary's comment about nine-to-five workers came in the context of a broader conversation about how work culture is evolving in the era of remote jobs and flexible schedules.

In the caption of his video, he noted that with the rise of remote work, the 9-5 structure is "almost obsolete."

"Everyone is constantly talking about finding a work-life balance. Ever since the pandemic, more and more employees are now working for home, rendering "9-5" almost obsolete"

O'Leary talked about the dedication and the ability to adapt to changing work environments are key traits he values in employees. Talking about his perspective, he said that it didn't matter when people punched in as long as they got their work done and went "above and beyond for [their] organization.

He suggested that competitors could hire workers seeking a strict work-life balance, implying that such an approach may not align with the demands of his businesses.

Another Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban, in had spoken to CNBC about work-life balance in an interview in 2011. He suggested his followers to "work like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it all away from you."

The statistics around the work-life balance culture

Recent surveys highlight a shift in worker priorities. The KeyBank 2024 Financial Mobility Survey found that 72% of U.S. adults prefer defining success based on happiness and fulfillment rather than hustle culture, which prioritizes wealth and status.

Concerns have also grown over the emotional and physical effects of long workdays. According to research conducted by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), 51% of American workers said they felt "used up" at the end of the workday, while 45% said they were "emotionally drained" by their jobs.

Furthermore, according to a survey of Americans, 63% of them place a higher value on work-life balance than a large salary. Some employees will even take a pay cut in exchange for a better life quality. Ford's 2024 Trends Survey showed that 52% of workers would take a 20% pay cut to achieve more balance.

Kevin O Leary's advice on savings

In August 2024, Shark Tank mentor Kevin O'Leary shared his perspective on financial planning for young adults through a LinkedIn post. He discussed the importance of setting a key savings milestone,

"I tell young people all the time, by the time you hit 33 years old you should have at least $100,000 saved somewhere. Make that your goal," he said.

O'Leary highlighted the significance of disciplined saving habits and early financial planning, adding that starting now is crucial to being in a "good place" by the age of 65.

