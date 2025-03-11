Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban announces summit with Clover for small business owners in Las Vegas 

In an Inc. exclusive published on March 10, 2025, Shark Tank mentor Mark Cuban announced the Clover x Shark Tank Summit, a three-day event for small business owners. The summit, organized in collaboration with Clover and Sony Pictures Television, will take place in Las Vegas from September 28 to 30, 2025.

Ad

The initiative aims to help small business owners with essential tools and strategies to improve their business. Shannon Watkins, CMO at Fiserv, which owns Clover, spoke about the event,

“This small business summit is designed to help them with all of the major categories that drive to small business failure and help turn their stories around,” he said.

Mark Cuban shared his motivation to support entrepreneurs,

Ad

Trending

“Some of the greatest opportunities often occur with the people who have been disrespected the most, and when you find those people, they’re willing to work the hardest,” he stated.

Registration for the summit has opened on Clover’s website, with an Access Pass grant program available for entrepreneurs lacking resources to attend.

Clover x Shark Tank summit details

Ad

The Clover x Shark Tank summit is designed to offer small business owners access to a comprehensive toolkit aimed at reducing failure rates. Approximately half of small enterprises fail to last more than five years, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics for 2024.

The summit will offer assistance in a number of important business areas, such as resilience building, financial management, and strategy planning.

“We’re going to give them the full toolkit for success,” Shannon Watkins noted.

Ad

Panel discussions, networking opportunities, and seminars with industry experts will all be part of the event. Additionally, entrepreneurs will have the chance to present their ideas to the "Sharks."

Mark Cuban expressed enthusiasm about the summit, saying it provided a chance to continue his involvement with small businesses, especially those facing significant challenges.

“I was really impressed with Clover and what they can do for small businesses, particularly people who typically don’t have all the opportunities that might be available to others,” Cuban said.

Ad

The summit will also introduce the Access Pass grant program, enabling entrepreneurs with limited resources to apply for participation. The entry period began on March 10 and will end on August 11.

Shark Tank mentor Cuban and other personalities, including Tabitha Brown, will evaluate the entries based on passion, originality, and sales potential.

Additional announcements and initiatives

Ad

Tabitha Brown, actress, entrepreneur, and Chief Empowerment Officer at Clover, also announced an upcoming docuseries titled That’s Your Business.

The series will show the challenges faced by small business owners and the strategies they use to overcome them. Brown talked about the importance of community support,

“Everybody just wants to know that somebody is willing to help them,” Tabitha said.

She added that being able to get the message across that "you're not alone" in your journey was the thing that has lasted and continues to last for them. The summit aligns with Clover's mission to empower entrepreneurs.

Ad

"The reason we are in business is to bring the dreams of entrepreneurs to life and be really their support system, the Robin to their Batman," Watkins shared.

Watkins further added that as the entrepreneurs bring their "dreams to the forefront" and share their "love of their craft with the world," the summit aimed to support them through it.

Registration for the summit is open, and interested participants can apply through Clover's website.

Ad

Shark Tank episodes are currently available to stream on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback