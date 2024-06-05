Tim Minchin's 2024 North American tour: Presale code, date, venues, & all you need to know

The Tim Minchin 2024 North American tour is scheduled from August 3, 2024, to August 25, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. It is part of the singer's larger 'Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin and His Piano' tour, which started in mid-2023.

The tour was announced by the musician on June 4, 2024, via a post on his official Instagram account, and is set to have concerts in cities such as Toronto, New York City, and Boston, among others.

Trending

Artist presale for the tour starts on June 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed with the code 'TIMFAN.' A Live Nation presale will be available on June 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code 'CHORD.' Simultaneously, there will be other presales available, including local venue and Ticketmaster presales.

General tickets will be available on June 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the singer's official website or vendor sites such as Ticketmaster.

Tim Minchin's 2024 North American tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Tim Minchin 2024 North American tour are given below:

August 3, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

August 6, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Newmark Theater

August 7, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theater

August 9, 2024 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic

August 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Orpheum Theater

August 13, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theater

August 15, 2024 – Austin, Texas at ACL Live – Moody Theater

August 16, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Majestic Theater

August 20, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall

August 21, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theater

August 23, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center Shubert Theater

August 24, 2024 – Washington, D.C at Warner Theater

August 25, 2024 – New York City, New York at Town Hall

As mentioned, the upcoming tour is part of the larger one first held in 2023. The tour will see the singer perform songs from across the breadth of his career, including his debut album, Apart Together, as well as his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, and songs from the start of the tour.

Tim Minchin released his debut studio album in 2020

Born on October 7, 1975, Tim Minchin was raised in the UK as Timothy David Minchin. He started exhibiting musical talents at an early age, starting piano at eight and rejoining the instrument later in his childhood after quitting it for the first time at the age of 11.

The singer and actor started his career as a composer for TV and theater companies before gaining success in 2005 with the comedy show Darkside. His first major work came in the form of writing the music for Matilda the Musical, which was being developed by the Royal Shakespeare Company. Matilda the Musical was adapted into a film in 2022.

This led to his work on a second musical, Groundhog Day, a 2017 adaptation of the original 1993 film of the same name. The singer released his debut album, Apart Together, on November 20, 2020. The album peaked at number 3 on the Australian album chart.