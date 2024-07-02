Timeline of Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét's friendship explored

Ariana Grande has made many friends in the music industry throughout her career, but Victoria Monét is among a handful of the people who have stayed with her through thick and thin. The R&B singer-songwriter has been Grande's friend right from the beginning of her career, with the two continuing to support each other even today.

Victoria Monét first met Ariana when she was acting on the sets of Nickelodeon's Victorious, later becoming one of the first artists the Side to Side singer worked with. Over the years, the two have co-written many of each others' songs, alongside featuring together in several music videos.

Victoria Monét opened for Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman tour

In a 2014 interview with You Know I Got Soul, Victoria Monét opened up about her relationship with Ariana Grande, saying:

"I think it was two years before her first album [Yours Truly]. We were one of the first people to work with her and I think she has a particular trust in us because we aren’t coming after she blew up."

Monét also talked about how the two were constantly in touch and that she would email Grande any song she thought the two-time Grammy winner would love. The singer-songwriter further said:

"We’re developing that closer friendship. We go to her house for game night and her mom is really sweet. In the booth, I’m able to be honest with her and she’s honest with me. I like the creative process with her, she’s an incredible girl."

Their friendship grew deeper over the years, with them working together on Ariana Grande's third studio album - Dangerous Woman. Monét even opened one of Grande's shows in the North American leg of her 2016 Dangerous Woman tour.

After the terrorist bombing that happened moments after Grande's Manchester Arena show, Victoria showed incredible support for the we can't be friends singer. She also joined her at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, where the two sang Better Days together on-stage.

Victoria Monét was a co-writer involved in creating Ariana Grande's widely successful song, Thank U, Next (2018)- from her fifth studio album of the same name (2019). Monét also made a cameo appearance in the track's music video.

Two years later, when Ariana was invited to perform the song on the Ellen Show, Monét accompanied her on-stage for the performance, alongside Tyla Parx.

Besides Thank U, Next, Monét also co-wrote another commercial hit by the NASA singer, from the same album, 7 Rings.

In a 2023 interview with People, Victoria also revealed how she had received two of Grande's famous 7 rings, saying:

"I have two of them, because at one point I had lost one, and I was so devastated because I'm sometimes a bit irresponsible. That was the old me, this is the new me, but Ariana felt so bad she got another one."

Later, when the singer found the first ring and told Ariana about it, the One Last Time singer asked her to keep both. The Oh My Mama singer also confessed how the rings were so "valuable" that she took them with her on her tours.

Monét and Grande made Monopoly together in 2019

While Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét have featured in each others' songs multiple times, Monopoly marked their first major collaborative work, both in terms of music and video.

The two friends secretly planned to create the song as a joke, with the inspiration for the title coming from Monét disliking the board game. She would turn Grande down every time she brought it up. The duo recorded the track in February 2019 and released it two months later.

Both singer-songwriters also performed the song live in some of the shows on Ariana Grande's Sweetener world tour, in December 2019.

