When did Ariana Grande leave Twitter? Singer's sparked panic among fans after deactivating her social media account

Ariana Grande, the pop icon of the music industry, suddenly left X (formerly Twitter) right before the 2021 Christmas holidays, leaving her fans in a frenzy.

The singer-songwriter, who was a coach on the NBC singing competition series, The Voice at the time, deactivated her X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday, December 24, 2021, without any reason or explanation.

Despite taking a break from X (formerly Twitter), the we can't be friends singer was active on Instagram, where she continued to post stories throughout the holidays.

Fans speculated whether Ariana Grande's exit from Twitter was in preparation for a new project

While the reason behind Ariana Grande's exit from X (formerly Twitter) remains unknown, her dismissal led Ari fans to speculate what could've caused it.

Some fans linked it to Nicki Minaj deleting her profile picture, speculating if the two singers were planning to launch a collaborative project soon. Others believed her exit was a consequence of all the cyberbullying that Ariana Grande was receiving on the platform lately. Yet other concerned fans agreed that the Love Me Harder singer deserved a break for her mental health and wished her well.

Amidst all the panic and speculation, the fact that Grande was active on Instagram came as a relief to her fans, many of whom continued to share her Instagram stories on X (formerly Twitter).

On her Instagram account, the Bang Bang singer also shared an important message in her story talking about the importance of practicing empathy, especially around the holiday season. Her story read:

"Someone you know is preparing for their first Christmas without their husband, wife, mother, father, brother, sister, daughter, or son. Others are preparing for their last. Regardless of the specifics, remember that this season of joy is often times a season of sorrow for many. Be kind, be generous, give love, give help; if nothing else, just don't give people a hard time."

Ariana Grande's departure from X (formerly Twitter) in 2021 came shortly after the release of the Netflix dark comedy, Don't Look Up in which she had a cameo. Ariana played the character of Riley Bina, an aloof and somewhat unaware pop star.

Grande was accused of Asian-fishing on social media after a December photoshoot

Earlier in December 2021, Ariana Grande was also accused of cultural appropriation, The Sun reported.

A photoshoot that The Voice coach had uploaded on Instagram - in which her hair appeared darker and her skin tone lighter - was circulated on social media, which attracted the attention of netizens. Many of them accused the Side to Side singer of "Asian fishing", an attempt of someone who isn't Asian trying to look like one.

Following the uproar caused by the photoshoot on social media, Grande's fans were expecting her to address it in the next episode of The Voice, which the singer did not. However, she did delete pictures of the photoshoot from her Instagram handle later.

Grande had talked about leaving social media back in 2018 as well

Grand and Pete Davidson in the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty/Nicholas Hunt)

According to Yahoo! News, Ariana Grande had thought about taking a break from social media in 2018 as well. The singer-songwriter did bring up taking a break from social media in conversation with some of her fans, saying:

"yeh ! i’m prolly gonna post on der for a little while & take a breather from twitter & ig for a little. just sometimes can’t help but bump into some negative s**t that really can bum u out and it’s not worth it honestly. promised i’d always tell you. i love u sm ! be well & happy"

Grande's thoughts on moving away from social media came to light shortly after Pete Davidson, whom she was dating at the time, deleted his own Instagram account, in July 2018.