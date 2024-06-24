Besides singing and acting, if there's another thing that Ariana Grande loves, it's cat ears. This hair accessory has shown up in her outfits consistently throughout her career, convincing Grande fans that it's her go-to accessory.

The 30-year-old made her first music video wearing cat ears a decade ago, when she released Love Me Harder's video in November 2014. Ten years later, she returned with cat ears in the music video of the boy is mine, which was released on her YouTube channel two weeks ago.

Beyond her music videos, Ariana Grande's go-to accessory has also made an appearance in her concerts, award shows, and other public appearances.

Ariana Grande admitted to dressing as a cat for Halloween for two consecutive years

Shortly before Ariana Grande's Love Me Harder music video dropped on YouTube, the singer-songwriter was in an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles FM, where she was asked why she wore the cat ears that had now apparently become a trend. And Grande seemed taken aback by the question, saying:

"I don't know, I mean, I feel like I'm not the only one who does the cat ear thing though... Um, I like them, I was aacat last year at Halloween, and the year before, I'm always a cat for Halloween, I just like 'em."

Ariana Grande's Love Me Harder belonged to her sophomore album, My Everything, released in September, 2014. It was a collaborative work between her and The Weeknd and peaked at number 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The video has since amassed 824 million views on YouTube.

The 2-time Grammy-winner's second appearance with cat ears was seen in the recently-dropped music video of the boy is mine, a track from her seventh studio album - Eternal Sunshine. In the music video, Grande assumes the character of Cat Woman, with her headgear more elaborate - covering her eyes - with the signature ears sitting on top.

The premise of the video is Ariana Grande being obsessed with Max Starling, the mayor of a Gotham like city, played by the You star Penn Badgley, who is trying to fix the problem of rat infestation using stray cats. The video premiered on YouTube on June 7 and has already received over 18 million views.

While the Bang Bang singer hasn't made any specific comments about any relevance between cat ears and her first Nickelodeon gig, fans have often speculated that the accessory could be her way of paying homage to her character, Cat Valentine, in Victorious.

Rose Garcia, the celebrity stylist, was approached by MTV to comment on Grande's go-to accessory in 2014 when she said:

"I feel like for Ariana Grande, wearing cat ears may be a little bit of a crutch. Maybe she’s trying to hold onto a little bit of her Nickelodeon background or something. She hasn’t really had that breakout moment of being a full adult, and some people have made jokes about her age."

"It’s one of those things where I feel like she, herself, wants to have a little bit of that innocence and that kind of young look to her, but I do feel that she should probably move away from it," she further added.

Risa Heller, a leading publicist, saw Ariana's love for cat ears as an attempt to stay relevant, saying:

"I think that part of being a famous person is staying relevant and making sure that people are talking about you -- and she’s doing exactly that. Any artist should make sure they are appealing to their fans, so this is probably an outgrowth of that."

Meanwhile, here's what Dawnn Karen, a fashion psychologist had to say about it:

"She's a celebrity, so I'm assuming if the everyday person wears this, they would get a lot of stares. I believe for her, it's innocence, playfulness, and also an unconscious or hidden sexual appeal."

While we can't pinpoint the exact reason behind Ariana Grande's obsession with cat ears, the 7 Rings singer certainly made it globally popular.

In 2016, the just like magic singer released a pair of wireless cat-ear headphones with Brookstone, a lifestyle store. Steven Goldsmith, the CEO of Brookstone, said how Grande's "cat obsession" fused perfectly with the design and vision of their company in a statement, further sharing that he had a feeling the headphones would be "a hot item" in the holiday season.