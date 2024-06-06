Timeline of Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne's friendship explored

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have been friends since teenagers. Selena, the most followed actress and singer on Instagram with 427 million followers, has featured Delevingne on her profile since 2013.

Though it's unclear when their friendship began, they have remained close. They were seen together on Gomez's 22nd birthday in 2014 and vacationed in Saint Tropez. They've shared many experiences, from trips to starring in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood and recently co-starring in Only Murders in the Building.

A look at Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne's friendship over the decade

Gomez and Delevingne have been attending various events together. Their friendship has been full of sweet experiences, including matching tattoos.

July-December, 2014: Gomez and Delevingne accompany each other

After celebrating Gomez's 22nd Birthday, Gomez and Delevingne attended the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala in Saint Tropez. According to several reports, the two attended the Lacma Art + Film Gala on November 1, 2014. Gomez also posted a picture of herself, Cara, and actress, Kate Beckinsale on Instagram.

May 2015: Appear in Bad Blood video

Taylor Swift brought her girl gang together for her Bad Blood video including Gomez and Delevingne. While Gomez played Arsen, Taylor's antagonist, Delevingne played Mother Chucker, Taylor's partner in arms. They also attended MTV VMA's in August, where Swift won the best video of the year for Bad Blood.

2021: Cara and Gomez get matching tattoos

According to reports, the two were spotted together after a long time in November 2021. The two swatched the New York Knicks play at Madison Square Garden. Soon after, the two got matching rose tattoos at the New York City tattoo parlor Bang Bang Tattoo.

More recently, the two actresses joined the cast of Only Murders In The Building season 2. Cara played the role of Alice, Mabel's (played by Selena Gomez) love interest.

In June 2022, Cara opened up about her experience working with her long-term best friend. According to Pop Sugar, the actress opened discussed the role and experience in an E! web series, While You Were Streaming. She explained that due to their "busy" schedules, they rarely get to see each other. She gleamed,

"To be able to spend that much time with her, and also to be able to work with her, she's just such an incredible person to work with whether I know her or not."

She added,

"She is brilliant, like one of my favorite actors I've ever worked with."

Selena Gomez also talked about having her best friend on the set and was all praise for her co-star. She reported,

"It was so much fun. I mean, we've known each other since we were about 15, so it was just a blast. We had a great time and I felt like it was super organic and she did a fantastic job,"

Selena explains the meaning behind their matching tattoos

Gomez shares her experience with Cara. (Image via Instagram/ @CaraDelevingne, @selenagomez)

2021 marked a hallmark year in Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne's friendship. Not only did they film together, but also got matching tattoos. The duo got watercolor-style flower designs with Gomez getting it on her upper back and Delevingne placing it on her rib cage.

According to Pop Sugar, Selena Gomez revealed the meaning behind the tattoo. The singer explained on Live With Kelly and Ryan that,

"It means a couple of different things. [Delevingne] calls me Rosebud so it's a nickname. And I've always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it."

Over the decade, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have shared priceless moments. While the two don't spend a lot of time together, their friendship has remained unchanged over the years.