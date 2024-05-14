Timeline of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss's friendship explored

Taylor Swift's popularity has been boosted since last year because of the success of the Eras Tour. The Tour started in March 2023 and has grossed over $1 billion within 9 months, making it the most successful concert tour in history.

The 14-time Grammy winner has had a lot of close friends over the years, referred to as her 'squad' by Swifties. Among them, Karlie Kloss stands out because of the chronology of her relationship with the 34-year-old. The two were inseparable at one time, but many fans think that their closeness has dampened over the years.

Timeline of Taylor Swift's friendship with Karlie Kloss

Taylor and Karlie's friendship started in 2013 when they had a special interaction at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Thereafter, the bond continued to grow strong until it hit an abrupt barrier when Taylor was at the peak of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Here, we will explore the timeline of major events in their 10 years of friendship.

November 13, 2013: Taylor and Karlie meet for the first time and become BFFs

Taylor Swift sang I Knew You Were in Trouble as she walked down the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Kloss, who was second in the line, lip-synced and danced with Taylor before leaving the stage.

That was the first interaction between the two and Kloss referred to that interaction as her favorite moment of the show in a tweet back in 2013.

In a December 9, 2013, interview with Hollywood Life, Kloss said—

"We met at the show, we never met before but we're BFFs now. It's nice to meet another American girl, we're the same age and she's so inspiring — she's so talented and she's true to who she is. She's a cool girl and I'm glad she's in the show this year, she rocked it."

The incident was a memorable one for Taylor Swift too. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, the singer revealed that she owns a Polaroid of herself with Kloss taken that day. The Polaroid is captioned, "BEST FRIENDS FOREVER VS2013"

The two would also strut onto the stage together next year, and Taylor would perform Style with Karlie Kloss.

In March 2014, the two also took a trip to Big Sur together and shared several moments of that trip on their social media accounts.

November 23, 2014: Kloss is Taylor's second in the American Music Awards

2014 American Music Awards - Show (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 2014 American Music Awards was really important for Taylor Swift as she rocked the stage with her performance of Blank Space and also won the Dick Clark Award for Excellence.

Taylor Swift brought Karlie Kloss as her date for the night in that show, and the two were sitting together and joked around backstage after the show was over.

February 13, 2015: Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss appear on the cover of Vogue

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss on Vogue's Cover (via Vogue)

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss graced the cover of Vogue magazine. In a February 15 interview, the two talked about their friendship, road trips, and special events in their friendship. They also stated that Lily Aldridge was their common friend and first introduced the two together.

"People had been telling us for years we needed to meet. I remember makeup artists and hair people going, 'Doesn't she remind you of Karlie? God, she and Karlie would be best friends. They're the same," commented Swift.

Taylor and Karlie participated in Vogue's Friendship Test. In the test, Taylor revealed that Karlie had listened to the 1989 album before anyone else.

February 16, 2015: Karlie Kloss discusses her friendship with Taylor

Karlie Kloss discussed her interview for the Vogue cover and gushed out about her friendship with Taylor Swift in an appearance on Good Morning America on February 16, 2015.

"For me, what's significant about that cover, is that it's all about power friendships. Taylor and I are really close, but we also have very different jobs in very different industries. We also are twentysomething-year-old women working very hard and very focused to pursue our dreams and goals, and I think we both are very supportive of one another," revealed the supermodel.

Kloss continued—

"I think that kind of friendship, whether it's with a sister or a friend, that kind of friendship is really powerful, and it's been a huge part of my success."

May 17, 2015: Kloss boxes with Taylor Swift in Bad Blood music video

Taylor Swift released Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar music video on May 17, 2015, and cast all her friends to play superheroes and villains.

The music video features Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, Ellen Pompeo, Jessica Alba, Mariska Hargitay, Serayah, Kendrick Lamar, Lena Dunham, Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya, Hayley Williams, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Ellie Goulding, and Lily Aldridge as a part of the ensemble.

Karlie Kloss features as Knockout and takes out Taylor Swift's character in the video.

August 14, 2016: Karlie Kloss tweeted that she will always have Taylor's back

Karlie Kloss shared her candid opinion on Kim Kardashian in an interview with The Sunday Times on August 14, 2016.

"I think she's been a lovely person to me in the past. Look, I really don't know her that well," she commented on being asked about Kim.

At that time, Taylor Swift's feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian was at its peak with the Famous music video and the leaked phone call. Many people shamed Kloss on social media for not siding with her friend.

However, she cleared the air and tweeted—

"I will not allow the media to misconstrue my words. Taylor has always had my back and I will always have hers."

March 16, 2018: Karlie Kloss talks about her friendship with Taylor

2014 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Runway (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In an interview with the New York Times on March 16, 2018, Karlie Kloss listed Taylor Swift as one of her closest friends. She also stated that they talk frequently, unlike what the media stated then.

"Don't believe everything you read," Kloss concluded.

During her 73 Questions interview with Vogue, Kloss was asked if everything was 'cool' between her and Taylor. The hostess also explained that Jennifer Lawrence had previously wanted to know about it.

"Jen, don't worry. Taylor and I are still really good friends," Kloss commented.

March 14, 2019: Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's essay

Taylor wrote an essay for Elle called 30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30. In it, Taylor Swift discussed immaturity in the 20s and how people misconstrue friendships and situationships. The Blank Space singer also acknowledged that her 'squad' resulted from her subconscious childhood insecurities when she lacked friends.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Karlie Kloss was asked about her thoughts on the essay.

"Taylor is incredible, and I feel really lucky to call her a friend, and she's one of the hardest working women, and I loved her essay," she commented.

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss's friendship has been eventful until now. It started with a flurry and stabilized over time. We are sure they will have many more memorable moments in the future.