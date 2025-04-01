"We getting 4batz leaks now?" — Internet reacts to rapper's new song "caramel frappe" leaking online

American singer 4batz's latest track caramel frappe was recently leaked online, as reported by X page @Kurrco on April 1, 2025. The rapper last released MORTAL KOMBAT on March 14, 2025, following which there hadn't been any news of the R&B rapper releasing any new tracks.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on 4batz, whose real name is Neko Bennett's song leaking online, wherein an X user expressed disbelief at the situation:

"we getting 4batz leaks now?"

"i’m sure we’re posting 4Bots leaks" an X user alleged

“4batz has leaked his own song and wants pages to post it” another X user commented

"on my life not a soul on this planet is leaking 4batz music" an internet user mentioned

"Leaking 4batz ni**as must be inna drought" another internet user stated

While some internet users claimed that the rapper had leaked his own track or that his music wasn't worthy of being leaked to the public, some netizens praised Neko's skills:

"idgaf what anybody say bro is seriously talented. i still got that first tape in rotation" an X user tweeted

"I really hope this gets an official release. Sh*t’s too good to stay in the vault" a netizen commented

"We WILL be listening" another netizen said

"I don't know how to feel": 4batz comments on journey from working at Walmart to becoming a popular rapper

Born in Dallas, Texas, Neko Bennett started singing in 2023 and acquired popularity with a From The Block performance of his first track act i: stickers 99 in November 2023, followed by act ii : date @8 and act iii: on god? post, which he released as a remix of act ii featuring Drake. What is noteworthy about the rapper's journey is that everything took place within a span of 11 months.

Neko made an appearance at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 18, 2025, wherein he was asked what his feelings were about being celebrated at the event. Responding to the same, Neko said:

"It don't feel real...I could have sworn not even a year ago actually, yeah two or ten months ago I was working in Walmart. I don't know how to feel. Like its very, it just shows that anything can happen. You know God is good"

The red carpet host asked 4batz at what point the rapper realised what he wanted in his life, and that it was happening for him. Responding to the question, Neko said that the moment when he was being interviewed about his life on the red carpet was one of them. He added that he wasn't the boy from Walmart anymore and felt like an important person.

Neko Bennett also gave a message to the people who were new to his music stating that he wanted them to know he's a regular person who can articulate his feelings via songs. Moreover, Neko won the 'Best New Artist R&B' award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While Neko hasn't commented on the leak of his new track, he announced his previous track MORTAL KOMBAT with a cryptic Instagram post. In the IG post, the rapper hinted at battling depression, adding that others cannot teach one how to deal with success. He added that he was back on everyone's timelines with his new track while announcing MORTAL KOMBAT.

