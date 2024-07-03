Were Beyoncé and Aaliyah friends? Singer once interviewed the R&B icon at 2000 MTV Movie Awards

Aaliyah and Beyoncé were very close since their early days and Queen Bey has often hailed her as one of the bigger inspirations of her career.

Beyoncé once said that Aaliyah was one of the first people to support Destiny's Child during the days of its inception. By the age of just 22, Aaliyah had become one of the highest-selling artists in her genre and had earned nicknames such as 'Queen of Urban Pop' and 'Princess of R&B'. In fact, a large chunk of fans also seem to think that Aaliyah would've outclassed even Beyoncé if she were alive today.

The 32-time Grammy winner has often posted videos and photos with her even after her unfortunate demise in 2001.

To mark the 15th death anniversary of Aaliyah, Queen Bey posted an old video of her interviewing Aaliyah on her Instagram in 2016. The video garnered a lot of attention on social media and belongs to a time when Beyoncé and Aaliyah were at the peak of their friendship. Unfortunately, Aaliyah died months after it was captured.

How did Beyoncé's interview with Aaliyah go?

15 years after Aaliyah's death, Queen Bey posted a vintage interview with the Miss You singer to mark her death anniversary in 2016. The video was a fitting tribute to the deceased R&B icon and showed her getting candid with Queen Bey on the red carpet of the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

A young Beyoncé seemed starstruck when she saw Aaliyah and asked her the biggest attraction of the night for her.

"Tonight? I want to see D'Angelo perform," `replied Aaliyah.

Thereafter, the two shared a lot of giggles over her D'Angelo comment before Queen Bey ended the brief interview. Less than a year later, Aaliyah was gone.

Beyoncé's husband and Aaliyah's brief dating stint explained

Beyoncé and Jay-Z (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jay-Z also dated Aaliyah at one time. In fact, Aaliyah and Jay-Z were quite the quintessential bigshot couple back in 1999. However, their relationship fizzled out almost abruptly, and that too because of a curious reason.

Jay-Z's business partner Damon Dash also reportedly had a crush on her and he was instrumental in their breakup according to many sources.

In a January 2019 interview, Damon Dash's ex-colleague Choke No Joke opened up about the Aaliyah-Jay-Z-Damon dynamic.

“Dame went behind [Jay-Z’s] back and hollered at [Aaliyah],” explained the artist. (via The Source)

In fact, Damon Dash himself talked about the situation in an interview with Hip Hop Motivation posted on October 20, 2015.

“I was going at her, and Jay was going at her. He knew her before I did,” recalled Damon Dash.

Damon Dash (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Talking about the intricacies of dating Aaliyah, Dash continued:

“It was just a situation where Aaliyah was the type of girl that would give you a shot. She didn’t care what people thought or whatever. So, she’ll date you and be your friend. You might end up in the friend zone. A lot of times, that’s what happened. You weren’t just going to hit that. At least in my experience. Somebody may have had a different experience at a different time in her life."

Despite their relationship not working out, several reports suggested that Jay-Z and Aaliyah had a platonic bond and were good friends. Jay-Z also attended her funeral to pay the R&B icon his last respects.

