What were the allegations against Sean Kingston and his mother? Details explored as Janice Turner gets sentenced to 5 years in prison

On July 23, 2025, Sean Kingston's 62-year-old mother, Janice Turner, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for her role in a million-dollar luxury fraud scheme. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz, following her earlier conviction on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud, according to Local 10 News on July 23, 2025.In addition to the prison term, she was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the victims, with a hearing on the amount scheduled for October 16, 2025.Turner received the minimum recommended sentence from the federal probation office, which had advised a term of 63 to 78 months. The actual pre-sentencing report remains sealed.More about Janice Turner's involvement in the fraud schemeSean Kingston, born Kisean Anderson, and his mother were convicted in March 2025 for defrauding vendors of over $1 million in luxury goods. Items obtained through the scheme included a 232-inch LED television, a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade, and high-end jewelry, according to Local 10 News and Billboard.Prosecutors said Sean Kingston used his fame to get merchandise without paying upfront. Vendors were promised social media promotion or told they'd refer famous clients. When payment was due, Kingston or his associate Turner allegedly sent fake wire transfer receipts to make it seem like they had paid.Federal agents testified that at least 17 victims were involved, many of whom were never paid. Much of the merchandise was found during a raid on Kingston's Florida home, according to Local 10 News.The jury reportedly took less than four hours to deliberate before delivering guilty verdicts to both defendants on all five counts. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAttorneys cited age, health concerns for leniencyThroughout the proceedings, Turner's attorneys have emphasized that her role in the fraud was not motivated by personal gain. According to the July 18 filing reviewed by Billboard, they argued that she acted in support of her son Sean Kingston and was not the primary beneficiary of the stolen goods.The sentencing followed a plea by her attorneys for a lighter punishment, as outlined in a court filing dated July 18, 2025. As reported by Billboard on July 21, 2025, Turner's legal team argued that a five-year sentence was "wholly unnecessary" for a woman they described as a "pillar in her community." They requested a sentence of 30 months, citing her age, health concerns, and character references describing her as a community caregiver known as "Mama Kingston."Turner is also likely to face deportation to Jamaica following her incarceration, according to her attorneys, as reported by BillboardSean Kingston remains on house arrestWhile Janice Turner has now received her sentence, Sean Kingston's sentencing is scheduled for August 15, 2025, before the same judge. He remains on house arrest after posting a $200,000 cash bond and using a relative's $500,000 property as collateral.His defense team has argued that Sean Kingston had a limited understanding of his finances and exhibited recklessness rather than criminal intent. A pre-sentencing report has also been prepared for Kingston, but it remains under seal at the time of press.