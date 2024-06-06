What was Billie Eilish's debut album? Singer became youngest female artist ever to have number 1 album in the UK

Having released three studio albums, and an EP, and completed multiple world tours, Billie Eilish is one of the most sensational pop musicians in the music industry today. The Ocean Eyes singer first entered the industry at 13 and has been succeeding consistently ever since.

Her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, released on March 29, 2019, brought Eilish massive fame and numerous global awards and accolades.

Before achieving record-breaking success in the USA, it peaked in the UK. Within a week of its release, Eilish's album topped the UK chart on April 5, 2019, making her the youngest female artist ever to have achieved the honor.

Billie Eilish's debut album made a Guinness World Record

By hitting no. 1 on the UK chart in April 2019, Billie Eilish broke the Guinness World Record for being the youngest female artist to do so. Eilish was 17 years, and 108 days old on the day it happened, narrowly overtaking Joss Stone who broke the record when she was 17 years and 181 days old in October 2004.

Eilish's record holds significance for two major reasons. Firstly, the Lovely singer is a US citizen, making her achievement in the UK remarkable. Secondly, while Joss Stone's record was achieved with her second album, Mind, Body, and Soul, Eilish achieved it with her debut album.

Two days after breaking the world record, Eilish's album also peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts. In the US, the singer-songwriter broke Demi Lovato's record, whose album Hear We Go Again topped the chart ten years prior.

All tracks from Eilish's WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? were certified multi-Platinum, with three of them, bad guy, wish you were gay, and you should see me in a crown, being certified Diamond.

While Billie Eilish's debut album brought immense success, the process of creating it was challenging. In her 2021 documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, Eilish revealed glimpses of the immense pressure she and her brother Finneas felt around the album's release.

Speaking about it in a 2021 Rolling Stone interview, Eilish said:

"I hated every second of it. I hated writing. I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would've done anything else. I remember thinking there's no way I'm making another album after this. Absolutely not."

The album's initial release date was around Eilish's 17th birthday but had to be pushed to March because they needed more time.

Eilish bagged two of her first five Grammys for her debut album in 2020

Less than a year after its release, Eilish was nominated for six categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards, where she ended up winning five.

She became the first and only female artist to win all four major categories- Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist-simultaneously. Her album won the first one along with the Best Vocal Pop Album, while bad guy - a track included in it - won the other two.

In 2021, she received four Grammy nominations and won two- Record of the Year for Everything I Wanted and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the James Bond theme song No Time to Die.

Three years later, at the 66th Grammy Awards, Eilish won two more awards and was nominated for five, all for her Barbie song, What Was I Made For?. The singer-songwriter took home Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media in 2024.