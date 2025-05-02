What is Bway Yungy's real name? Career explored amid reports of NBA YoungBoy's younger brother's arrest

Rapper NBA YoungBoy’s younger brother, Bway Yungy, was reportedly arrested on April 30, 2025. For the unversed, Bway Yungy is also known as Jeffrey Tate and he is active as a rapper, having released multiple singles over the years, including Trap Talk, Message Sent, and more.
Say Cheese TV obtained the arrest report of Bway on Friday, May 2, which included a mugshot of Jeffrey. According to the arrest details, Bway has been taken to the Terrant County Corrections Center after being arrested by the Arlington Police Department.
The arrest report mentioned that Bway Yungy has been allegedly booked as a fugitive by another agency. Apart from that, other charges imposed on him include possession of marijuana and carrying a weapon. Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy has not commented on his brother’s alleged arrest until now.
The news of Jeffrey’s legal issue arrives around six years after he was arrested in 2019 alongside Davaughn Tate, another brother of NBA YoungBoy, on charges associated with the murder of an individual named Javon Brown, as per HipHopDX.
According to the outlet, Brown was traveling to his residence in East Baton Rouge Parish and was accompanied by his friend. The duo was then approached by three men, leading to a dispute, and Javon was reportedly shot. Brown later succumbed to his injuries.
The police were suspicious that YoungBoy’s brothers were involved in the case, considering that Bway Yungy went to a local hospital to get treated for a gunshot wound. Notably, Jeffrey was charged with murder, illegal weapon use, and battery after being interrogated by the cops.
Bway Yungy is famous for his singles: Career and other details explained
Bway Yungy entered the music industry around five years ago and has built a huge fanbase for the successful projects he has released so far. According to his biography on Legit, he was born on January 7, 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As stated on his bio, he did not have a normal childhood as he grew up in a neighborhood where criminal activities were common.
HipHopDX stated that although Bway Yungy and his brother, NBA YoungBoy, were born to the same father, their mothers were not the same. Notably, the identity of their parents is yet to be made official. The same publication reported that Bway was 4 and NBA YoungBoy was 8 when their father was sentenced to 55 years on charges of robbery.
Detailed information on Yungy’s educational background remains unknown for now. Yungy developed an interest in music during his childhood years.
Jeffrey’s debut single was Sin Again, which came out back in 2020. This was followed by multiple other songs, including When You See Me, 6lock Boy, Murder, Rain Stop, Bad Communications, If You Love Me, and more.
The music video of Sin Again has received almost four million views so far on YouTube. Bway Yungy's self-titled YouTube channel has amassed almost 75 million views so far on 88 videos. The rapper also has an album, Been 2 Sad, in his credits. He dropped another video of his single He Back Now on April 12, 2025
Apart from that, he keeps in touch with the general public through Instagram, where he is active with around 400,000 followers. Yungy frequently shares pictures and videos from different occasions. A few of them also features him posing near luxurious cars.