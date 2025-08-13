What is Carrie Underwood's net worth? Singer reportedly struggling to maintain her farm after performing at Trump’s inauguration

  • home icon
By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 13, 2025 11:33 GMT
The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President - Source: Getty
Carrie Underwood's net worth explored amid reported farm maintenance struggles (Image via Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

On August 11, 2025, Radar Online's exclusive report claimed that singer Carrie Underwood was having difficulty managing her 400-acre family farm in Franklin, Tennessee. An insider told the publication that the farm has become "too much" for Carrie to maintain, adding that:

"She's getting no sleep because she's up at the crack of dawn taking care of all these animals. She's shoveling hay, weeding, fertilizing, harvesting, and then there are the repairs that never end."

The insider also claimed that Underwood has been struggling to find and keep a team to help her manage the farm.

Carrie Underwood, who has a net worth of $120 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, reportedly spent $3 million to purchase the Tennessee farm in 2011.

Carrie with the animals on her farm (Image via Instagram/ @carrieunderwood)
The farm is one of the many properties in Carrie's portfolio. Celebrity Net Worth's report states that the singer's first major property purchase was in 2005, after she won American Idol season 4. At that time, the singer purchased a 3,099-square-foot property in Franklin, Tennessee, for $384,000 and sold it for $372,500 in 2007.

Additionally, Carrie and her husband, Mike Fisher, bought a mansion in the Spruce Ridge district near Ottawa in 2010 and later listed it for sale at $2.2 million. Following the farm purchase in 2011, Carrie Underwood and her husband sold their Brentwood, Tennessee, residence in 2020 for $1.41 million.

The singer had owned that property since 2007. It included 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 half-bathrooms, a fitness center, a tennis court, and a walk-out basement with heated marble floors, among other features.

More details about Carrie Underwood's Tennessee farm explored in wake of reports concerning management difficulty

While Carrie is reportedly struggling with the farm's upkeep, the singer has repeatedly shared updates about the animals and produce on the property. The farm includes horses, sheep, chickens, multiple gardens, a greenhouse, and fruit trees.

Carrie Underwood installed a 16-by-28-ft greenhouse on her farm in 2023, according to Hello Magazine's report dated July 2025. After installing it, Carrie posted about the greenhouse and its produce on her social media multiple times, showing rectangular, round, and L-shaped vegetable beds.

In July 2022, the singer described her vegetable garden on the farm as one of her "happy places," adding that getting her hands dirty while gardening is her time for "thought and reflection." Additionally, in a recent instance from July 2025, Carrie shared a selfie with one of the sick roosters on her farm. She had made the rooster wear a blue harness with a green bowtie and captioned the image,

"Sick rooster in a harness. I don't think he likes it."
Carrie with her rooster (Image via Instagram/@carrieunderwoodfanhub)
Recently, the singer revealed that she had to leave her orchard while picking blueberries because she was overrun by a swarm of bees. In an Instagram Story from July 2025, Carrie wrote:

"Had to get out of the orchard when the bees started swarming..."

Posting an update showing the bees' nest up close, Carrie mentioned that the bees had landed on a blueberry bush and that she hoped to catch them tomorrow if they were still there.

In other news, Carrie Underwood made headlines by performing at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2025. Carrie was praised for her performance of the patriotic track America the Beautiful as she sang it a cappella.

