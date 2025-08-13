  • home icon
  • "Just signed up for a life long beef" - Fans react as Finesse2Tymes fires back at 50 Cent over recent call-out over mom drama 

By Amrita Das
Published Aug 13, 2025 10:00 GMT
Netizens react to Finesse2Tymes and 50 Cent
Netizens react to Finesse2Tymes and 50 Cent's online exchange. (Image via Frazer Harrison, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes, born Ricky Hampton, recently traded shots with 50 Cent online over his fallout with his mother, Pluria Alexander.

Last week, the rapper's mother started a GoFundMe claiming that Hampton had stopped supporting her financially. Pluria resorted to the fundraising campaign to collect money for her rent.

Following Pluria Alexander's online plea for financial aid, 50 Cent took to Instagram and shared taunting advice to Finesse2Tymes. Addressing Hampton and his mother's noticeable resemblances, 50 wrote:

"Hey Finesse you look just like yo momma man just call her."
He added:

"I said what the f*** do you do when that happens, nothing look at her and say you want some of this money or not. stay yo a** off the phone Ma, who showed you how to make a video anyway? @1finesse2tymes please don’t say nothing crazy."

Though 50 Cent deleted his post shortly after, it did not go unnoticed by Finesse2Tymes. He initially posted a cryptic Instagram Story with fans speculating it was likely a response to 50. Finesse reposted one of his photos on his IG Story with the caption:

"Keep ya eyes open And ya mouf shut"

Shortly after, the rapper directly tagged 50 Cent on his Story, firing a shot at him over the Power star's feud with his eldest son, Marquise Jackson:

"when u call maruqies ill call her"

Netizens soon reacted to Finesse and 50 Cent's indirect online exchange. Several people pointed out 50's habit of trolling rappers and other personalities he has had clashes with. They said Finesse might just become the In Da Club crooner's new target and would get trolled for the next few years.

"Finesse just signed up for a life long beef", wrote an Instagram user.
Internet reacts as Finesse2Tymes fires back at 50 Cent. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)
Others called Finesse's response a perfect comeback.

Some voiced that 50 Cent should not intervene in others' personal or familial matters.

A few other netizens pointed out how Finesse had time to hit back at 50 Cent, but supposedly did not communicate with his mother.

Finesse2Tymes posts receipts of alleged payment to his mom Pluria Alexander

On her GoFundMe page, Pluria Alexander wrote:

"I'm reaching out for help as I face eviction and the urgent need to find a new place to live. Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I've been left to manage everything on my own."
Pluria Alexander claims she was left homeless twice due to Finesse&#039;s past actions. (Image via Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
Pluria Alexander claims she was left homeless twice due to Finesse's past actions. (Image via Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Pluria claimed it was the third time Finesse's actions rendered her without a roof over her head. She expressed that her attempt to recover from the situation only got more difficult every time. Finesse's mother added:

"My landlord has given me just a few days to pay, and I expect an eviction filing this week. I'm doing everything I can to stay close to my family and maintain my health, but the stress is overwhelming. I struggle with anxiety and depression, and the emotional toll of narcissistic abuse from my son has made things even harder."
After Pluria’s accusations, Finesse shared a screen recording on Instagram showing alleged money transfers to his mom. The recipients were listed as Pluria Alexander, “Moms,” and “Moms Deuce.” Livebitez later reposted the clip.

Pluria Alexander has so far raised over $2800 out of her $6000 GoFundMe goal.

Amrita Das

Edited by Divya Singh
