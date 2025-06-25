What are Cereal Box Records? Bobby Sherman's influence and legacy explored in wake of teen idol's death at 81

Teen idol Bobby Sherman has passed away at the age of 81. His wife, Brigitte Poublon, announced the news in a joint Instagram post with friend John Stamos on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. The post included pictures of the singer with Stamos and his wife and a message on behalf of Poublon, reading:

Ad

"Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering gracehthrough all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming."

While the message did not elaborate on a cause, earlier this year, Poublon had revealed that Sherman received a stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis.

Sherman rose to fame in the late 1960s, appearing on ABC's Here Comes the Brides. Around the same time, he also released bubblegum pop hits like Little Woman and Julie, Do Ya Love Me. According to Kool1079, many teenagers were introduced to Sherman's music through cereal box records.

Ad

Trending

Around that time, looking for new ways to advertise, cereal companies began including cardboard cut-out records as part of the product packaging (these cut-outs could be played on a record player), according to Discogs. These cereal box records sometimes featured recipes or mascot advertising instead of musical numbers.

According to Mr. Breakfast.com, although the sound quality of these cardboard records was poor and they could be easily damaged, they were a hit among kids. It was the first record they ever owned. Jumping on the trend, Post, a consumer brand, teamed up with popular teen heartthrobs like Bobby Sherman to promote their product.

Ad

Ad

Bobby Sherman appeared on several teen magazine covers, posters, lunch boxes, and cardboard records

In her message, Bobby Sherman's wife, Brigitte Poublon, wrote:

"Bobby was—brave, gentle, and full of light," adding, "He lived with integrity, gave without hesitation, and loved with his whole heart."

Hailing from Santa Monica, California, Sherman grew up listening to Ricky Nelson's songs and performing with a high school band, as reported by NBC Los Angeles. According to the outlet, he was studying child psychology at a community college in 1964 when his girlfriend took him to a party, where he ended up singing.

Ad

Guests at the party included Jane Fonda and Sal Mineo, who ended up exchanging phone numbers. Soon after, the musician landed a role as a house singer on Shindig!. Bobby Sherman rose to fame by appearing as Jeremy Bolt on the comedy western show Here Come the Brides. His television stint pushed his teen idol status and subsequently led to a successful recording career.

Ad

Bobby Sherman's first single, Little Woman (1969), peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He went on to release La La La (If I Had You), Easy Come, Easy Go, and Julie, Do Ya Love Me, all charting hits, thus cementing his popularity. Sherman soon appeared on the covers of several teen magazines, including Tiger Beat, as well as on lunchboxes, posters, and even cereal box labels.

Post Consumer Brands featured Bobby Sherman's hit records on the boxes of multiple cereals, including Honey-Comb and Cinnamon Raisin Bran (no longer in production). There were four such cereal box records, each featuring five tracks. These included Easy Come Easy Go, Hey Mr. Sun, Bubblegum and Braces, and Little Women, among others, per Mr. Breakfast.com.

Ad

According to Kool1079, some of these records were also singles. Notably, one of them featured Sherman's rendition of Seattle (the theme song for Here Come the Brides).

However, by the late 1970s, Bobby Sherman stepped away from the limelight, choosing to become a paramedic in 1988. According to NBC Los Angeles, the musician became interested in medicine while raising his sons with his first wife, Patti Carnel. They would end up getting scrapes, and Sherman would be the family's first-aid provider. Furthermore, Sherman was also a medical trainer at the LAPD and a reserve deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Ad

Ad

Citing a 1997 interview with the Tulsa World, NBC Los Angeles relayed that Bobby Sherman never regretted the decision. Calling it the "best of times," told the outlet:

"I don’t think I’d change a thing — except to maybe be a little bit more aware of it, because I probably could’ve relished the fun of it a little more."

In January 2005, TV Guide named Bobby Sherman at No. 8 on its list of TV's 25 Greatest Teen Idols. The former teen idol also received the LAPD's Reserve Officer of the Year award for 1999, the FBI's Exceptional Service Award, and the "Twice a Citizen" Award from the Los Angeles County Reserve Foundation, according to NBC.

Ad

Sherman married Brigitte Poublon in July 2010. They co-founded the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation, which focuses on providing education and welfare to children in Ghana.

The singer is survived by his wife and two sons, Christopher and Tyler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More