Who was Bobby Sherman married to? All about his wife and kids as 60's and 70's teen idol dies at 81

Bobby Sherman, the 1960s teen idol and television star who passed away on Tuesday, June 24, was married to Brigitte Poublon Sherman at the time of his death. Bobby's longtime friend and actor, John Stamos, broke the news of his passing in an Instagram post. He wrote:

"From one ex teen idol, to another - rest in peace Bobby Sherman."

Stamos shared a statement from Brigitte:

"Bobby left this world holding my hand—just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage. I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me."

The 81-year-old artist had been battling kidney cancer. Bobby's wife, Brigitte, shared his diagnosis on a Facebook post in March.

She said the retired artist would not be able to make public appearances, sign autographs, or star in cameos as he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

In her Instagram tribute, Brigitte praised her late husband's sense of humor. She read Bobby letters from his fans, and the positive words uplifted his spirit in his final moments.

Brigitte said the former teen idol still had it in him "to crack well-timed jokes", adding:

"He could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners."

Brigitte Poublon described Bobby as a "man of service". The late artist let go of his chances of hosting concerts or appearing on magazine covers to help people.

From a teen idol, Bobby became an emergency medical technician for the LAPD. Brigitte said:

"He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like—quiet, selfless, and deeply human."

She added:

"He lived with integrity, gave without hesitation, and loved with his whole heart. And though our family feels his loss profoundly, we also feel the warmth of his legacy—his voice, his laughter, his music, his mission."

Bobby Sherman left behind his 2 children

Bobby Sherman, who rose to fame in the late 1960s and became a teen heartthrob throughout the early 1970s, was initially married to Patricia "Patti" Anne Carnel.

The former pair tied the knot in 1971 and shared two sons — Christopher Noel Sherman and Tyler Carnel Sherman, and eventually split in 1977.

Their divorce was finalized in 1979. Not much is known about Bobby's sons, Christopher and Tyler.

Patricia later married singer David Soul in 1980. They had three children together and ended up divorcing in 1986.

Per Fox News, Bobby Sherman's second wife, Brigitte Poublon, was his fan before their marriage.

The two met during Brigitte's 40th birthday celebrations and developed a close friendship. Bobby and Brigitte married in 2010 in a Las Vegas ceremony, as per Billboard.

The couple founded Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation in 2011, based in Ghana. Brigitte is the president of the organization. The foundation works to aid children's education, food, and musical ventures.

Bobby Sherman is survived by his second wife, Brigitte, his two sons, and six grandchildren.

