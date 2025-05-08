Who is Brad Arnold married to? Personal life explored in wake of 3 Doors Down singer's cancer diagnosis 

American musician Brad Arnold announced in an Instagram video post on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. The 3 Doors Down rock band member shared:

“Got some not-so-good news for you today. I was sick a couple of weeks ago, went to the hospital, got checked out, and actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung.”

The 46-year-old continued that his cancer was detected in stage 4, which was "not real good." However, he was holding on to his faith in God, and he hopes to make a recovery.

“We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer, and we’re sorry for that. And I’d love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get,” Brad added.

Brad Arnold, the lead vocalist and drummer of 3 Doors Down, is married to Jennifer Sanderford.

He also expressed his love and gratitude to his social media followers and the fans of 3 Doors Down. The Mississippi-based singer mentioned that it was perhaps his time to listen to the band's song, It's Not My Time, to overcome the crisis.

All you need to know about Brad Arnold's family life

Brad Arnold, whose real name is Bradley Kirk Arnold, was born on September 27, 1978, in Escatawpa, Mississippi, and grew up in a Christian family. While in high school, he wrote the song Kryptonite during math class at the age of 15, which later became the breakout single for his rock band, 3 Doors Down.

Arnold has been married twice. In 2001, he tied the knot with his first wife, Terika Roberts. The pair finalized their divorce in 2007. Two years later, Arnold married his current wife, Jennifer Sanderford, and they have been together ever since.

The Wicked Man crooner is a recovering alcoholic who stopped drinking in 2016 after undergoing rehab. He was once involved in a car accident in February 2006, suffering minor injuries and needing cosmetic surgery on one of his ears.

Brad Arnold is also an avid NASCAR fan and has attended several racing events. He has performed with his band at the NASCAR Spring Cup Series. Over the years, he has also held charity concerts to raise money for disaster relief and veteran support. In his spare time, the musician enjoys deep-sea fishing.

Last September, Arnold lost his pet golden retriever, Luna, and shared the news during a concert in Dallas, followed by a wedding anniversary post. Subsequently, he adopted another dog named Lucy Mae.

Following Brad Arnold's announcement of his cancer diagnosis, he received support, prayers, and best wishes from music industry insiders, including Creed singer Scott Stapp. 3 Doors Down was founded by Arnold and two others, Matt Roberts and Todd Harrell, with Chris Henderson joining in 1998.

The band now includes Brad, Chris, Greg Upchurch, Chet Roberts, and Justin Biltonen. Their notable songs include Kryptonite, When I'm Gone, Let Me Go, It's Not My Time, and Here Without You.

Matt Roberts passed away in 2016 due to a drug overdose at the age of 38. At that time, Brad Arnold paid tribute to him, calling Matt his "brother," as well as a "truly talented artist" and "great friend," who would be "greatly missed." Arnold added that Matt's legacy and memories would live on through their band.

3 Doors Down was scheduled to go on tour later this month, starting with Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 15.

