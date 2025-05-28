What are the charges against Fivio Foreign? Rapper pleads guilty to making terroristic threats

Rapper Fivio Foreign has reportedly pleaded guilty to terroristic threats concerning a threat to commit a crime of violence in the 3rd degree, as communicated to TMZ by the New Jersey PIO (published on May 27, 2025).

Ad

As per TMZ on March 20, 2025, Fivio was arrested in January this year for pointing his gun at a woman who sought his help for jumpstarting her vehicle on New Year's Day (January 1). The publication reported that during his altercation with the woman, the rapper reportedly said:

“If I see you parked in front of this building again there is going to be a f**king problem."

Ad

Trending

Fivio Foreign subsequently faced five charges during his arrest, including charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and terroristic threats. Furthermore, local police mentioned that witnesses reportedly called 911, while the apartment building's surveillance cameras also supported the victim's statements.

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the time, Fivio's legal representative, Adam Lustberg, claimed that the police didn't recover a gun from the rapper. Lustberg also stated that the case against Fivio was one of the "flimsiest" he had witnessed in the 21 years of his legal career, as reported by TMZ.

Now, the rapper has reportedly entered a plea deal that will probably get him out of prison and into probation. On May 27, TMZ also reported that, as per Lustberg, prosecutors are expected to drop the four other charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon, in exchange for the plea.

Ad

Fivio Foreign's previous run-ins with the law, explored

The January 2025 arrest and terroristic threats charge is not the first instance when it comes to Fivio Foreign's run-in with the law. As per XXL Mag's report from April 2021, Fivio, whose real name is Maxie Ryles III, was arrested at the time and placed in custody at the Bergen County Jail for possession of weapons for unlawful purposes.

Ad

Additionally, he was charged with unlawful possession of weapons without a permit, resisting arrest-eluding an officer, fugitive from justice, and possession of a defaced firearm. The incident that led to Fivio's arrest took place in New Jersey when the rapper allegedly left his Mercedes-Benz running in a no-parking zone.

This resulted in police approaching the rapper for his driver's license, a request that Fivio disregarded. Then, Fivio Foreign reportedly began running toward an apartment building with an office pursuing him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On finding the rapper in the apartment's parking garage, a struggle followed between the two, resulting in a loaded .25-caliber handgun with no serial number dropping from Fivio's waistband. Later, Fivio Foreign was released from Bergen County Jail in July 2021.

Maxie Ryles III's list of arrests doesn't end with the April 2021 instance. The rapper was also previously arrested in October 2020 on an assault charge for causing bodily injury to another person knowingly and on purpose, as reported by XXL Mag at the time. Then, in September 2022, Fivio was taken into custody on charges of assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend, Jasmine, as reported by HotNewHipHop.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Jasmine apparently set the record straight by stating that her boyfriend had done nothing wrong, and it was a "nosy" neighbor who was responsible for the situation escalating. Further, in a tweet uploaded on October 16, 2022, Fivio Foreign acknowledged the support he got from his fans at the time, adding:

"But I ain’t Neva hide nuffin I do or deny who I was. I wud neva hurt or harm any pregnant woman especially not my GF. My mother wud kill me, plus I’m raise’n 2 blacc lil gurls. & Woman do everything for me in my life."

Ad

Fivio also made headlines in August 2024 by posting a video of a man shooting what appeared to be hard drugs into another person's arm. However, as per an article by Complex, the rapper defended the same by saying that people often watch such things in documentaries, adding that he wasn't glorifying the act.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More