Why was Fivio Foreign arrested? Rapper reportedly been back in jail since January

Rapper Fivio Foreign and Caldwell released their duet, Get Out Of The Way, on February 20, 2025. However, on March 21, Fivio Foreign's attorney, Adam Lustberg, told TMZ that the rapper has been in custody since January 18 due to a number of offenses. Lustberg further told the publication that he is certain they will defeat the five counts his client is facing.

According to a police theory acquired by TMZ, the rapper was detained after allegedly waving his gun at a woman who requested assistance jumpstarting her car on New Year's Eve.

Due to this incident, he has been charged with terrorist threats, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Fivio Foreign has been in custody for the last two months

On January 18, Fivio Foreign was taken into custody. Even though he had produced collaboration singles with Caldwell and Plaqueboymax, these verses were apparently recorded before Fivio's imprisonment.

The allegations are related to an event that happened in New Jersey on New Year's Day in 2025. When a woman's car died, she sought the rapper for a jump start. In retaliation, she claims he drew a gun on her. Doing so, Fivio Foreign allegedly threatened:

"If I see you parked in front of this building again. There's going to be a f*ckin problem."

Witnesses reportedly called the police right away after recognizing the Kanye West collaborator. According to TMZ, Fivio Foreign was captured on security footage close to the altercation site, which appears to be incriminating proof.

However, according to Adam Lustberg, his client will be free in a few months. He added that Foreign was never found in possession of the gun that was used in the reported crime. He even went so far as to say that the rapper's case is the "flimsiest" he has ever seen in his 20 years of work experience.

Nevertheless, this isn't the first time the rapper had a run-in with the law. On April 21, 2021, the rapper was arrested in New Jersey after being found in possession of a loaded firearm, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

He was charged with both dodging cops and possessing a defaced firearm after fleeing from the police when they charged him. Police targeting drill artists has also drawn criticism from the rapper.

Favio was being held at the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey, according to jail documents that XXL received on Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was also charged with:

"Fugitive from justice, unlawful possession of weapons without a permit, possession of a defaced firearm, resisting arrest—eluding an officer, and possession of weapons for unlawful purposes."

According to a police report that XXL was able to get, Fivio was arrested on Wednesday, April 21, at approximately 7:30 p.m., after leaving his 2018 Mercedes Benz running in a no-parking zone and refusing to be taken into custody.

As Fivio was walking towards the car, Sgt. Howard Ginsburg of the Fort Lee Police Department asked for his license. According to reports, the rapper questioned the police about receiving a ticket. However, instead of giving the officer his license, Fivio turned his back and left.

He was then halted by police, and backup officer Gabriel Avella followed him down a street as Sgt. Ginsburg reportedly remained behind the rapper's fleeing vehicle. Nevertheless, he was released on July 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, after his recent arrest, no information on his release has been provided as of yet.

