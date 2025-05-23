What did Claressa Shields say about Papoose on Breakfast Club? Rapper's estranged wife Remy Ma goes on an IG live rant after Clarissa's comments

On May 21, 2025, professional boxer Claressa Shields addressed the "elephant in the room" concerning her relationship with Papoose amid the rapper's public split from Remy Ma during her appearance on Breakfast Club.

Ad

Stating that the personal life of Papoose, whose real name is Shamele Mackie, isn't her place to comment on, Shields expressed faith in the messy situation getting handled. As for the rapper, Claressa Shields expressed,

"I'm such a secure woman when it like comes to him because he's proven, he's proven it to me. When somebody is just truthful with you from the beginning, there is no there is no secrets. It is what it is and do you accept or do you not accept, that's kind of what it was and he's been truthful from the beginning."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shortly after Claressa Shields' Breakfast Club appearance, Remy Ma came live on Instagram and mentioned that she wasn't scared of the boxer's "tough talk." Taking a dig at her ex-partner, Remy Ma said,

“Who I married in 2008, that’s not who this is now. Now he’s a wife. Listen, this is what I would like: Papoose, you have my lawyer’s information. If you can’t afford to retain a lawyer since the lawyer that you gave has not been retained yet, I told you I’ll pay for [the divorce],”

Ad

Remy Ma also mentioned that she was fine with the divorce being paid for by someone who loves Mackie, referring to Claressa Shields.

Papoose shares email of divorce filing refuting estranged wife Remy Ma's claims: Details explored

After Remy Ma addressed Claressa Shields' comments on Papoose's divorce, the Heat 7 rapper took to Instagram on May 22, 2025, to share an e-Filing confirmation of his divorce.

Ad

In the caption of his IG post, Shamele Mackie questioned why Remy Ma didn't file for divorce on her end if it was so easy. He added that the only reason he refrained from making the move was for the sake of his daughter, given that she goes to school.

Papoose said that his intention was to get a divorce peacefully and privately like "civilized adults", further accusing Remy Ma of chasing clout and being bitter.

Ad

The rapper stated in the caption,

"You just lied for a hour straight. But actions speak louder than lies. You just called me YESTERDAY trying to get back with me. And I said NO!"

Ad

Hours after Papoose shared the Instagram post, Remy Ma took to Instagram Live again and dubbed her former partner "a liar". She questioned his claim that Remy wanted to get back with him and asked the rapper to stop lying.

Additionally, Remy Ma displayed text messages from Mackie that were exchanged a day before his divorce IG post. The messages included requests for legal contracts and conversations about their daughter.

Remy also alleged that Papoose had filed for divorce the same day that he posted about it on Instagram. She warned the rapper against sharing a false narrative against her, stating,

Ad

“Every time you mention me, I’m going to drag you. Every time, Willie.”

Remy Ma and Mackie got married in 2008 and first separated in 2022. Since their breakup, Mackie has been involved with Claressa Shields, while Remy confirmed her love for Eazy The Block Captain in January 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More