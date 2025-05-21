What happened to Adam Ramey? Dropout Kings band members list explored as GoFundMe raises more than $40,000 in wake of singer's death

According to a GoFundMe recently started by Adam Ramey's sister-in-law, the nu-metal band, Dropout Kings' founder and vocalist, died by suicide on May 19, 2025, just 5 days before his 32nd birthday.

Ad

As per the fundraiser, the singer underwent a long battle with addiction. The GoFundMe started by Ramey's sister-in-law has raised over $40,000 out of the target of $60K as of May 21, 2025.

It is worth noting that Ramey found Dropout Kings after his previous band, Bad Chapter, broke up in 2015. In a press release, the band mentioned the list of Dropout Kings band members, Ramey and Eddie Wellz as vocalists, Chucky Guzman and Staig Flynn as guitarists, Rob Sebastian as the bassist, and Trevor Norgren as the drummer.

Ad

Trending

Ad

On May 20, 2025, the Dropout Kings' official Instagram account honored Adam Ramey's legacy, describing how his love, energy, and passion shaped the band, touching countless lives. The band members stated:

"We’re devastated to say the least, but Adam’s spirit, charisma and energy will not only forever inspire us, but will push us into the future to be the best that we can. We appreciate you all during this time and know he absolutely did as well for all the times we’ve shared. Thank you for everything, Chip. Rest in power, Adam. We’ll always love you more than any words can say fam."

Ad

Reflecting on the journey of forming and performing as a band, Dropout Kings mentioned that only a few get to experience the rollercoaster of chasing one's dreams and "building with your brothers". They added that they were "beyond blessed" to experience the same with each other as Dropout Kings.

Adam Ramey's sister-in-law requests fans to financially support the Dropout Kings vocalist's wife and son

In her GoFundMe fundraising request, the late singer's sister-in-law dubbed Adam Ramey "a devoted husband" to her 29-year-old sister, Jamie, and "proud father" to his 18-month-old son, Jude.

Ad

She added that "he was also an incredible uncle, friend, and human being." Ramey's sister-in-law mentioned that Ramey's wife was grieving the love of her life and raising their baby boy by herself.

Fundraiser for Ramey's family (Image via GoFundMe)

Further, the GoFundMe requests people to donate to ease the financial burden of legal costs and funeral expenses, and has already raised over $40,000 to support Adam Ramey's wife and child. The funds will proceed toward the late singer's memorial and funeral expenses, a college fund for Ramey's son, and financial support for Jamie Varner, and to honor the Dropout Kings' member's legacy.

Ad

Ad

Offering a tribute to the late singer from her end, Adam Ramey's sister-in-law mentioned that he was like a real brother to her. She recalled how Ramey saved her life during one of her darkest times and showed up for the people he loved, adding:

"He brought life and energy to every room, every family gathering, and every stage he stepped on. Watching him perform—especially at local shows in Phoenix or when he came to Tampa—was unforgettable."

Ad

Concluding the fundraising request, Ramey's sister-in-law asked for people to surround Jamie and Jude with the same love that Ramey "gave so freely to others."

Throughout its run, Dropout Kings released 3 full-length albums: Audiodope in 2018, GlitchGang in 2021, and Riot Music in 2023. The band's latest single, Poison Run was released in January 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More