What happened to Dennis Lyxzén? Refused cancel final festival gig in Sweden

On June 13, 2024, Dennis Lyxzén, the lead singer of Refused, announced the cancellation of Refused's scheduled concert after he suffered a "massive heart attack." The singer shared the news via an Instagram post with a picture of him lying on a hospital bed with monitors attached to his chest.

The singer stated in the announcement:

"So this morning I had a massive heart attack at my hotel room. It’s was extremely painful and wildly scary.Thanks the the wonderful doctors and nurses at the Uppsala hospital I’m still around to fight another day.Under the circumstances I feel ok. Sore and tired and really shook up."

The singer further continued, explaining that the gig had been canceled under medical advice:

"I real really hate cancelling show but the doctor said no rock for a couple of weeks. Which means that the @refused show at @rosendalgardenparty is not happening. A complete bummer as I was really looking forward to it. But hopefully I/we will be able to make up to you soon."

The canceled gig was supposed to be Refused's last festival gig ever and was scheduled to be held at the Rosendal Garden Party festival in Stockholm, Sweden. The festival spans three days from June 14, 2024, to June 16, 2024, featuring other artists such as Massive Attack, The Cardigans, and YG Marley, among others.

Refused last performed in 2021

Refused's canceled 2024 show would have been their first live performance in four years, since their last tour, The Scream Team US tour with The Hives in 2017. The planned performance was also intended to signify the band's reported wind-down, as indicated in a now-deleted post on the festival's website:

"After four years away from the stage, the time has finally come. An exclusive concert, their only show and their last festival performance in Sweden. Ever. Make it count, gather everyone you know."

The Scream Team tour originally began in 2019 with shows in the US and concluded two years later in 2021 with a show at the Union Events Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

More about Refused

Refused was founded by Dennis Lyxzén and David Sandström, with various other members joining and departing over the years as the band and its music evolved. The band had their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent, released on September 15, 1996. The album peaked at number 30 on the Swedish album chart.

This was followed by another album two years later with similar success in the form of The Shape of Punk to Come: A Chimerical Bombination in 12 Bursts, released on October 27, 1998. During this period, the band also released two compilation albums, The E.P. Compilation and The Demo Compilation, both in 1997.

The band subsequently released the album, Freedom, on June 30, 2015, after a long hiatus. The album has since then become the most successful record of their career, peaking at number 2 on the Swedish album chart as well as at number 163 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The band released their last studio album, War Music, on October 18, 2019. The album was not as successful as their previous effort, peaking at number 26 on the Swedish album chart as well as at number 40 on the German album chart.