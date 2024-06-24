What happened between Foolio and T.I.'s son King Harris? Feud explored as Jacksonville rapper shot and killed in Tampa

Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known as Foolio, was shot and killed during a shooting in Tampa, Florida. The news was confirmed by his lawyer in a press statement, adding that he was killed on Sunday, June 23, 2024, just days after his 26th birthday.

According to his attorney, Lewis Fusco, the rapper was staying at a Holiday Inn after being kicked out of his Airbnb for partying. He added that the singer was "reportedly ambushed." Police reported that they were called to the hotel around 4:40 a.m., where they found two cars shot at in the parking lot. Four people were hit with gunfire, and one, later confirmed to be Jones, was pronounced dead.

According to Tampa police, all four men were in their cars when unidentified assailants opened fire. While the shooting remains under investigation, it is notable that Foolio was a known member of the Jacksonville gang, KTA. According to Fire Coast News, KTA had long-running feuds with rival gangs.

Jones' gangster association came to light last month when T.I.'s son, King Harris, challenged the Florida rapper to a fight after Foolio called King Harris "grew up up wit a silver spoon."

Foolio's feud with King Harris began after the latter's infamous fight with his parents in November 2023

Foolio's feud with King Harris began after Harris' infamous fight with his parents, T.I. and Tiny, during a live stream of an Atlanta Falcons game in November 2023. During the argument, Harris can be heard saying:

"What’s wrong with y'all? Why y’all doing that to me? Y'all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?"

The argument revolved around growing up in poverty versus growing up with wealth. King's parents argued he never truly struggled due to his wealthy upbringing. Harris claimed that he was from the "streets" because he liked staying with his grandmother in the "'hood." This prompted Jones to take to his IG stories to call out the 19-year-old, writing:

"Ion get why jit wanna be gangsta u grew up up wit a silver spoon."

Since then, many online have criticized Harris for being privileged. In a January 2024 Instagram Live session, he ranted that he didn't care much for his critics' opinions.

However, in May 2024, a ticked-off Harris clapped back at Jones in an Instagram live, stating:

"Julio Foolio get your b*tch *ss in the boxing ring, n*gga. Wanna speak on me? I hear a lot of these n*ggas got so much to say and they go viral, but when I tell them they can get in that boxing ring everybody wanna be f*cking quiet. I’m not going to lie, I’m on some Mike Tyson sh*t. I’ve been mad lately. I’m ready to punch somebody."

At the time, Jones brushed off the 19-year-old, warning him to find "something productive" to do before "u be watching Netflix in heaven wit our Lord and survivor." While Harris never responded, several of King Harris' fans questioned why he chose to pick a fight with a known gangster.

Foolio has previously spoken about attempts on his life

Jones had spoken about "multiple attempts on (his) life" when he announced the release of his album Resurrection back in April. While he did not elaborate further, back in 2021, Foolio was grazed by a bullet at his recording studio. The rapper later taunted his shooter on Instagram, saying, "Y’all miss a whole 100 shots literally."

On his birthday, the Life of Me rapper took to his X to express his gratitude to god "for allowing (him) to see another year."

At the time of writing this article, no arrests have been made in connection with Foolio's death.