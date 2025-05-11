What is Munna Duke's real name? Tributes pour in as O'Block rapper shot dead at 31

Rapper Munna Duke was shot dead on May 10, 2025, along with his associate Younggin. Notably, the former was 31 years old at the time of death.

The circumstances leading to Munna Duke and Younggin's deaths have not been made official until now. However, a report by Best Lagos dated May 11, 2025, stated that the incident reportedly happened near a local bar, and the duo is believed to have died in a drive-by shooting.

Also known as Rachaun Vance, he was confirmed dead on the spot along with Younggin at the same time. Best Lagos also reported that the Chicago Police Department has already launched an investigation, and further updates are currently awaited.

Furthermore, Munna and Younggin's shooting incident has been allegedly linked to the ongoing problems between two gangs, Tookaville and Smashville.

While Rachaun's family members have not addressed anything related to his death on social media, netizens took to the comments section of his latest post on Instagram to express their grief over Duke's sudden demise. The post, originally shared back in January this year, included a few photos of Munna Duke, and the caption reads:

“Fall But Get Up Been Through Every Situation Won’t Never See Me Bend Or Break This A Marathon It Ain’t A Race.”

Apart from paying tribute to the artist, people also praised his work in the music industry over the years. One of them said that he had the best energy and attitude, and that the news of his sudden death was tragic for his fans.

Online tributes (Images via Instagram/@munnaduke_)

Munna Duke released many singles: Career and other details explained

According to Simply Who, Munna Duke spent his childhood in Parkway Garden Homes, also called O-Block. He had two more siblings among his family members, and they were born to Daisy Gayden and Clarence McCarey.

Munna Duke went to the Dulles Elementary School and had a close friendship with artists like King Von and Chief Keef since the time they were kids. He was also involved in some legal issues at the age of 14, following which he was sent to prison.

Duke had a successful journey in the music industry over the years. Although detailed information on his musical debut remains unknown, he became a popular face for his singles like 10 to Da O, Quick Message, Winnin, and more, as per Simply Who.

He kept in touch with the general public through Instagram, where he was active with around 125,000 followers. He frequently shared videos of his songs alongside other clips where he could be spotted at some outdoor locations.

Apart from this, Munna Duke also operated a YouTube channel, which accumulated more than 30,000 subscribers. Although Rachaun mostly shared the music videos of his singles on the channel, he had not posted anything on the channel for a long time.

The last video was shared over a year ago, in November 2023, and was a music video of We Slide. The clip has received more than 150,000 views so far. The channel was originally launched around four years ago and has received four million views overall.

As mentioned, the police are investigating the shooting incident leading to Duke's death, and no one has been arrested until now.

