What did Nick Cave say about Red Hot Chili Peppers? Rockstar reflects on his infamous comment about the iconic band

Nick Cave has recently addressed a previous comment that he made about the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers while appearing for a Q&A session on his website, Red Hand Files, on March 12, 2025. A report by Billboard on the same day stated that Nick was heard referring to the group on a particular occasion in 2004, as he said:

Ad

“I’m forever near a stereo saying, ‘What the f*ck is this garbage?’ And the answer is always the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

Notably, The Guardian also used Nick’s quote in its 2006 review of Stadium Arcadium, one of the band’s albums, as per a report by iHeart from March 11, 2022. Cave referred to his comment on the band by saying that he never aimed to harm anyone with his words.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Nick Cave said that his statement was an “offhand and somewhat uncharitable remark,” and he used to make such comments at the time to “p*ss people off.” He further stated:

“I was a troublemaker, a sh*t-stirrer, feeling most at ease in the role of a societal irritant. Perhaps it’s an Australian trait among people of my generation, I don’t know, but that comment has followed me around for the last quarter-century.”

Ad

Nick also mentioned that the most important part of the comment was the response that was shared by the bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea.

Nick Cave revealed that he received a letter from Flea after he made the comment

Around two years after Nick’s comment went viral, RHCP bassist Flea responded with a statement on the group’s website, saying that he was hurt by what Cave said since he has a lot of love for him. Flea additionally praised the work of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the same time.

Ad

During the Q&A session, Nick recalled how Flea expressed his satisfaction with the comment and said:

“He wrote a profoundly generous and open-hearted love letter to Nick Cave. I remember being genuinely moved by his words and thinking what a classy guy Flea was, and feeling on some subterranean level that I was unable to fully grasp at that point in my life, that Flea was a human being of an entirely different calibre, indeed, of a higher order.”

Ad

Ad

Nick revealed that he met Flea occasionally over the years at different festivals when their bands performed on the same occasion. Cave stated that it has been a great experience to meet the RHCP bassist every time, despite the fact that they could not become close friends.

“On the Push the Sky Away tour, we asked Flea if he could assemble a children’s choir, from the Silverlake Conservatory of Music he founded, to accompany the Bad Seeds at the Coachella Festival.”

Ad

Nick also recalled the time when he and musician Warren Ellis went on a tour as part of promoting their collaborative album Carnage and said:

“We asked Flea to join us and play the song ‘We No Who U R.’ Watching Warren and Flea perform together with such heart and mutual regard was a glorious sight.”

Ad

Also known as Nicholas Edward Cave, he has gained recognition over the years for being the lead vocalist of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, known for their projects such as From Her to Eternity and Kicking Against the Pricks, as per Britannica.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback