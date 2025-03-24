What did Rubi Rose say about Playboi Carti? DJ Vlad says Carti's lawyer has been asking him to take down her interview for years

During a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, DJ Vlad mentioned that Playboi Carti's legal team has often reached out to him to take down rapper and internet personality Rubi Rose's interview from 2020.

While Rubi's interview in question dates back to 2020, when she was freshly signed to LA Reid's Hitco, DJ Vlad's YouTube channel posted the interview's unreleased and full footage in December 2023.

In the 2020 interview, Rubi Rose was asked about the incident concerning Carti shooting at her. Rubi recalled that the two were young and she lived in the hood wherein Carti would shoot off his gun from her balcony:

"One time we got in a little argument because I hid his phones before his flight.. it wasn't directly at me, it was just more like in the vicinity," Rubi Rose said.

During a 2022 interaction with Adam 22, DJ Vlad mentioned that Playboi Carti's legal team attempted to have Rubi Rose's interview removed stating:

"We got the cease and desist from his lawyers."

The internet personality added that he thought the rapper's lawyers were 'trippin' if they were trying to claim defamation. Vlad also mentioned Carti and Rubi's alleged fight at the Los Angeles airport in 2017, which resulted in the rapper's arrest.

In July 2017, Carti was arrested and allegedly charged with misdemeanor domestic battery for reportedly getting into an interaction outside LA International Airport with his 'girlfriend of three years from Atlanta' as quoted by TMZ.

According to law enforcement's statement, the rapper allegedly pushed the woman while exiting the airport terminal, grabbed her backpack, and forced her into an Uber. Carti posted a bail of $20k and was released shortly after.

"He used to be my mans"- When Rubi Rose commented on relationship with Playboi Carti getting her featured on a track

During her 2019 interview with Adam 22 for No Jumper, Rubi Rose shed some light on her relationship with Playboi Carti. On being asked how the duo started dating, Rubi recalled that the two were friends first and that she was in high school the first time she met the rapper.

Stating that they chatted via X, Rubi said Carti came to pick her up at her mother's residence and took her to one of his shows. Rubi said she continued to stay friends with the rapper until a year after they first met.

Further into the interview, Rubi Rose hinted at the relationship with Carti turning into a controlling one, stating that he didn't allow her to DJ. Justifying Playboi Carti's actions, Rubi said:

"Maybe I wasn't good and he was embarrassed. Maybe its bad."

Additionally, during a January 2019 interview with Bossip, Rubi Rose talked about getting featured on Playboi Carti's On Top. The track was released in September 2018 and acquired a million streams on Soundcloud before the year's end.

Commenting on how she ended up on the song, Rubi said:

"He used to be my mans, I had the song since like 2015 then in 2018 we met back up after a while of not speaking and I told him I wanted to do music and he gave it to me."

Apart from DJ Vlad alleging Carti's legal team trying to get him to take down Rubi Rose's video, DJ Akdemiks also weighed in on the conversation during No Jumper's recent episode.

Akademiks mentioned an unreleased video of Rubi talking about past relationships with four rappers and the discussion concerning the same featured artists like 21 Savage and Travis Scott.

