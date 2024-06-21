What does Selena Gomez's friend Raquelle Stevens do? Singer's longtime friend was featured in My Mind and Me

Selena Gomez is known to have many friends in Hollywood, and her oldest and long-term friendships go back to her childhood. The singer and actress has been friends with Raquelle Stevens for over a decade. While Stevens first came into the public light as Gomez's best friend, she has established herself as an author and podcast host.

Stevens started her podcast, Giving Back Generation, in 2019. It features interviews with various celebrities, including Gomez, author Jay Shetty, vegan chef Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, and more.

Stevens also appeared frequently in Selena Gomez's My Mind And Me documentary. She took to her Instagram to express her gratitude for being a part of the film and appreciated Gomez's "courage" and "vulnerability."

Selena Gomez's long-time friend was featured in My Mind And Me

Selena Gomez and Raquelle Stevens' friendship goes back, and they spoke about it in Steven's podcast in 2019. The two were accompanied by their other close friends, Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez. Gomez and Stevens talked about the importance of having friendships like they have, and the latter added,

“I want to see people embrace qualities like forgiveness, and vulnerability and authenticity. I just think it’s so important.”

Just the previous year, before appearing on the podcast together, they sealed their friendship with the tattoo, 4. Gomez wrote in the caption,

"4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life."

Stevens also appeared very frequently in Selena's documentary, My Mind & Me, detailing her experience of Gomez's scariest moments. The documentary follows Gomez for six years and includes discussions of her lupus diagnosis and the deterioration of her mental health.

Stevens talked about Gomez's episode of psychosis in 2018 and reported,

“If anybody saw what I saw in the state that was she in at the mental hospital, they wouldn’t have recognized her at all, and I was devastated because psychosis can last from days to weeks to months to years to life."

In her documentary, Stevens traveled with Selena Gomez to Kenya, London, and Paris. However, shortly after the documentary was released, she received backlash from Gomez's fans.

She shut down the critics in an appearance on the Chicks In The Office podcast in Feb 2023. She noted that anything released to the public is "subject to opinions"; however, it is only a small glimpse of her friendship with Gomez. She added,

"The truth is we've had a friendship for the last decade because it's real, it's honest and I'm so grateful for that."

Stevens has also appeared in Selena's cooking show, Selena + Chef. In its latest season, Selena + Restaurant, Gomez is accompanied by Stevens as they visit different restaurants in Los Angeles.

Their support for each other is also quite evident on their social profiles. The Wizards Of Waverly Place alum took to her Instagram to celebrate Stevens's book The Sunshine Mind. In her post, Selena Gomez noted that Stevens had "changed her life" and that she is her "forever therapist."

Like Selena Gomez, Raquelle Stevens is also a mental health advocate. In an interview with Elle in 2022, Raquelle opened up about her podcast. She reported that she wanted the second and third seasons of her podcast to talk with individuals who "use their platforms to make a difference in the mental health space."

Selena Gomez and Raquelle Stevens have been friends for over a decade. The duo is often spotted supporting each other's initiatives, both personal and professional.

Raquelle has appeared in Selena's My Mind & Me and Selena + Restaurant, and Selena Gomez has supported Raquelle's book release, The Sun Shine Mind, and podcast series, Giving Back Generation.