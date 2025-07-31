What is a Supplemental Habeas Petition? Tory Lanez's legal team scores major win after challenging Megan Thee Stallion shooting case verdict

Days after news of Tory Lanez's appeal challenging Megan Thee Stallion's case verdict reached the oral arguments stage, @RealTeaWithTia reported that the rapper's legal team scored yet another win in the case.On July 30, 2025, the X page reported that the Appellate Court granted permission to file a supplemental Habeas petition, allowing Lanez's legal team to add new evidence and arguments to the December 2023 filing. Similar to Lanez's appeal reaching the oral arguments stage, the X page mentioned that this rarely happens.According to Jonathan Grossman's paper titled 'ELEMENTS OF A HABEAS PETITION', a supplemental petition for writ of habeas corpus is filed to bring additional claims before the court. Additionally, the petition must explain why there was a delay in bringing the new claim.Tory Lanez first requested a new trial in March 2023, almost two months after the jury found him guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during a July 2020 altercation.At the time, Lanez's legal team claimed that the judge &quot;erroneously allowed&quot; jurors to access an Instagram post from the rapper's personal account dated September 2020, citing Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend, Kelsey Harris, wasn't the shooter. Moreover, Lanez alleged that his employee Joshua Farias was responsible for the social media comment in question. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe rapper's lawyers, Matthew Barhoma and Jose Baez, also claimed that prosecutors surprised them with the Instagram comment mid-trial, leaving them with little time to find out who wrote it. Eventually, a Los Angeles judge rejected Lanez's request for a new trial in May 2023.On what grounds did Tory Lanez file an appeal in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case verdict? Details exploredAccording to US Weekly's report dated February 2024, Tory Lanez's legal team filed an appeal against his guilty verdict in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case, citing &quot;prosecutorial misconduct&quot; and &quot;erroneous admission of evidence&quot; as the grounds.The filing also claimed that Megan Thee Stallion was inappropriately allowed to answer &quot;in a narrative format&quot; during the trial, including &quot;testimony concerning irrelevant and inadmissible matters, such as her feelings regarding the circumstances of the incident.” Lanez's legal team added that sympathy for the victim is unsuitable during &quot;an objective determination of guilt.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, Tory Lanez's lawyers alleged that prosecutors made several improper appeals to sympathy and emotion for the victim, which had nothing to do with Lanez's innocence or guilt.In February 2024, law and crime reporter Meghann Cuniff covered Lanez's appeal, writing:“The arguments largely match arguments made in his motion for a new trial that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford rejected in May.&quot;The reporter mentioned that Lanez's filing was built on a previously filed Habeas petition with a declaration from the rapper's driver wherein he claimed to have seen Lanez take a gun away from Megan's former friend, Kelsey Harris, before the shooting. However, the driver was unable to see who fired the shots.For the unversed, Tory Lanez was found guilty of having a loaded and unregistered firearm in his vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic handgun, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. The rapper was sentenced to a decade-long prison sentence in August 2023.Moreover, U.S. Rep Anna Paulina Luna has strongly advocated for Lanez's release amid news of the rapper's appeal concerning the verdict.