What does Taylor Swift’s brother do? All about Austin Swift, singer's younger sibling

Taylor Swift and her younger brother, Austin Swift, are very close and share a special bond. Taylor is one of the biggest pop stars of this generation, while Austin has made a successful career as an actor and director.

Taylor has always been close to her family, and her brother, Austin Swift, is her biggest fan. She has always been vocal about his support since the beginning.

Austin Swift posted a throwback photo of him with Taylor on her 29th birthday in 2019, and the caption was a heartfelt message about his sister.

"You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life."

Taylor Swift has also referenced Austin in many of her previous songs. For instance, in Never Grow Up, Taylor references "all your little brother's favorite songs." In The Best Day, there is a line that says,

"God smiles on my little brother, inside and out, he's better than I am."

Taylor is very close to her brother, and as a Swiftie, it is important to get to know him as he is a big part of her life.

Austin Swift's early life, education at Notre Dame, and love for films

Austin Swift was born on March 11, 1992, and grew up with Taylor Swift on their family's Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania. However, Austin relocated to Nashville at 9 years old because the Swift family wanted to support Taylor's musical endeavors.

Taylor Swift and Austin Swift (via Instagram/@austinkingsleyswift)

Although Taylor never went to college, Austin took the quintessential route and finished his college education at the University of Notre Dame. Being a big movie buff, he graduated in film studies.

Like his elder sister, Austin Swift was an outcast as a teenager. In his interview with Vanity Fair, he shared that he weighed 250 lbs as a high schooler and didn't have enough friends. Thus, he found solace in films, and actors became his best friends.

"I would go to the movies, and Daniel Craig was my friend, and Christian Bale was my friend, and Clive Owen was my friend, and Viggo Mortensen was my friend," he told Vanity Fair.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 14-time Grammy winner's brother revealed that he is a sci-fi movie buff, and his favorite films include Golden Eye, Top Gun, and The Emperor Strikes Back.

Austin Swift is an actor and producer

Creativity seems to be in the genes of the Swift children. While Taylor Swift found her calling with her music, Austin embraced the art of acting during his college days. In a 2018 interview with PEOPLE, he explained that he was thrust into acting and thought it would be a good opportunity even though he is kind of reserved.

"I'm pretty reserved in most circumstances, so [acting] never seemed like it would be a good fit. But I kind of got thrust into it and realized that it could be an opportunity to be creative."

Taylor's brother made his acting debut in 2016 in I.T. alongside Pierce Brosnan. The same year, he starred in Live by Night alongside Zoe Saldana and Ben Affleck.

Between 2017 and 2019, Austin Swift starred in several diverse films and T.V. shows, including Cover Versions, We Summon the Darkness (Austin Swift co-produced it), and Braking for Whales. Additionally, he played a role in the 2017 comedy series Embeds and Still the King.

Austin Swift has also helped produce many of Taylor Swift's videos, such as her Disney + documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions. He also produced the music video for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) with Blake Lively, who was also the director.

Taylor Swift and Austin Swift (via Instagram/@austinkingsleyswift)

The music video was nominated for Video of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022.

Austin shares Taylor Swift's exceptional work ethic

Like his sister, Taylor Swift, Austin Swift works hard in his professional endeavors. In an interview with PEOPLE, Austin shared an instance of his hard work when he was selected for the lead role in Six Characters in Search of an Author.

"I got really worried I wasn't good enough. It became clear I needed to either buckle down or walk away. I started staying after rehearsals every night and running the whole play by myself, over and over, acting every part until the sun came up."

Austin Swift's dedication bore fruit as he revealed that he had improved by the opening day and felt like a "different person."

Austin is Taylor Swift's biggest supporter

Taylor and Austin have repeatedly proved that they have each other's backs. Taylor Swift's younger brother has constantly supported her through her hectic tour schedule, and she has returned the favor by giving incessant shout-outs about his work on her social media profiles.

When Taylor Swift's Evermore was released, Austin Swift celebrated his sister's new album by posting her photo on Instagram with a heartwarming note.

"As a brother and friend I couldn't be more proud, as a lifelong fan I am thrilled beyond words, as a human being I am simply dumbfounded at this level of artistry and depth of insight into what it is to love and to lose and to simply exist."

Austin also reposted Taylor's political stance when she wrote about it in 2018. Austin quickly reposted the statement with the caption,

"When you thought you couldn't respect your best friend any more than you already do. And then you do."

On the other hand, Taylor Swift skipped the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2014 to cheer for her brother, who was performing in a play at the University of Notre Dame that night. Moreover, she posted a photo with her brother on National Siblings Day in 2020 and a photo of his upcoming film, We Summon the Darkness.

Taylor Swift and Austin Swift (via Instagram/@austinkingsleyswift)

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department has many music videos on the horizon, and it won't be surprising to see Austin Swift directing or producing a few of them.