Who is Sydney Ness? Taylor Swift's brother Austin Swift spotted with model in New York

American actor Austin Swift was recently spotted smiling and holding hands with model Sydney Ness as they roamed around New York City.

According to pictures obtained by E! News, the 30-year-old star, who is Taylor Swift's younger brother, can be seen walking through theTribeca neighborhood, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, dressed casually in a white shirt, black jeans, and brown shoes.

Ness also kept it simple, wearing a black crop top with gray pants and white boots.

Neither of them has commented on the nature of their relationship so far.

Austin Swift's companion, Sydney Ness, is preparing for New York Fashion Week

Born on July 21, 1994, Sydney Ness is a Wisconsin native, who later shifted to Los Angeles to pursue her modeling career.

Ness started sharing content on her social media handles in 2013 and since then has been represented by several modeling agencies like Wilhelmina in New York City, DAS in Miami and Natural Models in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old celebrity has more than 51,000 Instagram followers. She posts images from her professional and personal lives, with the majority of them being body positive.

According to her Instagram stories, she is currently preparing to attend New York Fashion Week. Sydney Ness has also modelled for D E N and Summer Fridays campaigns.

Information about Sydney's personal life is not available online.

About Austin Swift

Austin Swift rose to prominence after he attended the People's Choice Awards and Golden Globes with his famed sister, Taylor Swift. At the time, Swift was a student at the University of Notre Dame.

During that time, he worked with Getty Images as a freelance photographer. He also performed in several theatrical plays such as Dead Man’s Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of An Author.

Austin began his acting career in 2016 with Pierce Brosnan starrer, I.T., where he played the role of Lance.

He then appeared in a cameo role in Ben Affleck's action-thriller film, Live by Night, as Mayweather. Some of his other credits include Embeds, Still the King, Cover Versions, We Summon the Darkness and Braking for Whales.

Aside from being an actor, Austin Swift has also produced music videos for Taylor. Earlier in 2022, the 30-year-old was nominated for an American Country Music Award alongside Blake Lively and Swift for their work in the music video of I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version).

Commenting on their nomination, Austin Swift shared the following on Instagram:

"I was so lucky to get to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire amazing team behind the video for i and now I am so proud and thankful that we’ve been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year!"

Austin Swift has also endorsed Taylor Swift's work on his Instagram handle and has often expressed his admiration for her work.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal