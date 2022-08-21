Who is Brandon Green? All about Sir Philip Green’s son as he is seen holding hands with Emma Watson in Italy

English actress Emma Watson has been spotted holding hands with Brandon Green in Italy, months after she was photographed with the eligible bachelor in London.

On August 19, in pictures obtained and published by news outlet The Daily Mail, the 32-year-old star is seen smiling and boarding a water taxi with Green.

For the day, Emma Watson donned a red tea-length dress with white dots, a square-neck, and a cap-sleeve. She completed the look with a pair of black sandals and a brown bag. In contrast, the 29-year-old Brandon kept it casual in a navy blue tee and light blue pants, along with white shoes and a ponytail.

All you need to know about Brandon Green, with whom Emma Watson was spotted recently

Brandon Green with his family (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

29-year-old Brandon Green is the son of the controversial British businessman Sir Philip Green, the man behind the retail company Arcadia Group.

Brandon has been spotted accompanying his father to several public events and fashion shows. He even sparked romance rumors with supermodel Kate Moss once.

Professionally, he is a climate science enthusiast and is into philanthropy. While talking to Elle magazine, a source close to the Greens stated:

“He got very interested in biodiversity and saving the oceans. He does a lot of charity work with both Monaco’s Prince Albert’s foundation and Princess Charlene’s foundation...He is very into fitness and gets involved with galas and charities that help the planet. He does frequent beach clean-ups and whatever he can to help.”

Emma Watson is an environmental and climate activist and also attended 2021's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, UK.

As for their personal lives, Brandon Green and Emma Watson were first photographed together in September 2021 after they exited a helicopter and walked together in Battersea, London. As of yet, neither of them have commented on the nature of their relationship.

Brandon Green's father, Sir Philip Green, net worth is £910 million, as per the Sunday Times Rich List. However, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the sales of his company were “severely impacted.”

Philip also garnered a lot of media attention in 2018 when he was accused of "unlawful s*xual or racist behavior," which he had denied all along.

Watson's recent venture

The photographs of Emma Watson's water taxi ride came after it was announced that she is the new brand ambassador for Prada's latest fragrance.

The luxury brand took to their Instagram handle to announce the news and also posted a short clip, which Watson herself directed. The caption reads:

"Why should I be framed?"

The new line of fragrances will be launched on August 21, 2022, as per the video. Prada also posted a promo picture of the star rocking a pixie cut in an orange top.

In a separate post, Prada Beauty shared some behind-the-scenes shots where the actress can be seen working with the team.

Emma Watson began her acting career in 2001 when she appeared in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as Hermione Granger alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Post that, she starred in several sequels to the series. Some of her other credits include My Week with Marilyn, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Noah, Regression, Beauty and the Beast, etc.

Her last big screen appearance was in 2019 when Watson starred in Greta Gerwig's romantic drama film, Little Women, as Meg March.

